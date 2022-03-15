Caterpillar still uses Russia to move parts, despite halting business with it

Caterpillar continues to use Russia as a supply-chain route, even after the company said it had suspended business with the country.

The construction machinery giant’s continued use of Russia for moving parts and equipment sheds new light on already-fragile global supply chains. It also shows how dependent the EU and China are on shipping routes that traverse Europe’s largest nation by land mass.

An internal document outlining Caterpillar’s logistics and supply-chain activities, seen by Bloomberg, says the company’s rail shipments crossing Russia between Europe and China were operating as normal. Caterpillar began relying more on rail freight through Russia in 2021, when ocean freight became exceedingly tight and costly.

The producer’s ocean freight is being diverted to European ports, and European customs officials are then holding all that cargo destined for Russia for inspection, the document states. All air freight to Russia and Ukraine has been suspended.

Caterpillar spokesperson Rachel Potts declined to comment.

The company said on March 9 that it suspended operations at its manufacturing plants in Russia. The company document, however, shows that shipping through the nation not only hasn’t ceased but acts as a vital supply line for the global machinery producer.