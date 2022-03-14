WATCH: Will Russia default?
Here’s how a Russian default could go and its consequences
14 March 2022 - 16:10
Russia faces its first foreign currency bond payment since its invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday. Failure to pay could put it on track for its first default on foreign debt in over a hundred years.
Here's how a Russian default could go and its consequences.
