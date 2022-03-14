Germany to buy 35 F-35s from US amid Ukraine crisis

EU leaders last week discussed financing as much as €2-trillion in new spending on defence and energy that will be required to address the new threat from Russia and reduce dependence on Moscow for imports of fossil fuels.

Lindner said his Free Democratic Party on Monday backed a proposal for compensation on motor-fuel bills and it would now be discussed within the ruling coalition of the FDP, the Greens and Scholz’s Social Democrats.

Lindner’s deputy, Florian Toncar, earlier tweeted that the goal is to get the price for a litre of petrol back below €2. Another step being considered is additional help with rising heating costs for families receiving state rental support, Lindner said at a news conference in Berlin.

“The state cannot leave citizens and industry to cope with rising energy prices on their own,” Lindner said. The aim is to provide “very swift support” both for private citizens and for businesses, he added.

Fuel prices have surged across Europe following Russia’s invasion and threats to expand sanctions to energy are raising questions about whether Russian supplies will keep flowing. Britain, Germany and Italy have some of the highest prices, while Poland and Hungary have some of the lowest.

The F-35s are needed to replace ageing Tornados that were Germany’s only fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear bombs. Germany had been weighing a choice between the Lockheed model and Boeing’s F/A-18 Super Hornet for its “nuclear sharing” role, in which Nato members without arsenals of their own share in the planning and potential use of such weapons.

The military preferred the F-35 for the nuclear role because it is newer and has greater stealth capability. Nuclear share countries such as Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy have all opted for the F-35. But it was also seen as a threat to the viability of the future German-French New Generation Fighter.

But instead of a European aircraft, it appears Boeing has been pushed aside. Initially, the military had planned to order 45 F/A-18s, including 30 capable of carrying nuclear bombs and 15 Growler variants equipped for electronic warfare.

Now that requirement has been upsized by five aircraft and split between Lockheed Martin and the Eurofighter consortium, which is led by the UK’s BAE Systems and includes Airbus and Italy’s Leonardo.

Germany has also been weighing a follow-on order for 40 Eurofighters. That tranche is still under negotiations, the defence ministry official said.

Senior officials indicated earlier Monday that the federal government may need higher net borrowing on top of the €99.7bn already programmed for this year due to the uncertainty over the economic outlook caused by the war in Ukraine.

Together with the new €100bn defence fund, which is not included in the regular federal budget, the country’s net borrowing is already on track to reach nearly €200bn in 2022 — the second-highest since World War 2 behind 2021.

