Don’t want a Covid-19 vaccine but want a job? Try JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan will also end mandatory testing for employees without jabs from April 4, and stop requiring staff to report Covid-19 infections

14 March 2022 - 17:39 Hannah Levitt and Sridhar Natarajan
JPMorgan Chase says it will remove a ban on hiring unvaccinated individuals starting in April, in a sign that the US’s largest bank is putting the pandemic behind it.

JPMorgan will also end mandatory testing for employees without jabs from April 4, and stop requiring staff to report Covid-19 infections, it said in a memo to staff seen by Bloomberg. The bank said masking in its corporate offices would be voluntary for both vaccinated and unvaccinated staff, effective immediately. 

“Across the US, as we continue to see cases decline, restrictions lifted and more flexibility with daily activities, we are learning to live with Covid-19 as part of our new normal,” the bank said in its memo.

New York City employees must continue to meet vaccination requirements, unless the city lifts its order, it said.

With Covid-19 concerns ebbing, March stands to be a key one for corporate America’s efforts to fill up offices. Wells Fargo is planning to bring employees back to the office from Monday after its plans were repeatedly upended due to the surging virus. Citigroup is calling vaccinated staff in the US back to the office for at least two days a week starting the week of March 21.

