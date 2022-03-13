Rice could help curb food inflation fallout from war in Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has delivered global disruption that is set to cascade through food supply chains and worsen hunger, but Asia’s love for rice could limit the fallout.

Rice is more popular with many Asian consumers than wheat, which has seen supplies cut from one of the world’s breadbaskets, said Jules Hugot, an economist at the Asian Development Bank.

Rice prices have been relatively stable, and it’s easy to swap one staple for the other, he said.

“These are sources of starch and there’s substitution between them,” said Hugot, though the price of rice, too, is rising.

Wheat has jumped to an all-time high, and rice is near the highest since May 2020.

Russia and Ukraine together account for a quarter of the global trade in wheat, used in everything from bread to pasta and livestock feed. The conflict shuttered ports in Ukraine and trade with Russia has been stifled by sanctions.