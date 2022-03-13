Europe’s plan to quit Russian fuel spurs global fight for LNG

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) market is primed for a global supply scramble with far-reaching repercussions as Europe seeks to drastically reduce its imports from Russia over the Ukraine invasion.

Russia pumps enough gas into Europe every day to cover a third of the continent’s consumption. To replace most of that supply by the end of the year, the bloc has drawn up a plan that requires new sources of LNG nearly equivalent to annual deliveries to South Korea, the market’s third-largest buyer.

It’s a rerouting of trade flows that would shred the market’s current structure. Global demand would by far outstrip additional LNG supply available this year, causing Europe to steal shipments from Asia’s closest producers and send already eye-watering prices soaring further.

“This would place huge upward pressure on LNG spot prices, as Europe essentially fights with Asian countries over who will avoid destroying demand,” said Saul Kavonic, an energy analyst at Credit Suisse Group. “It’s very inefficient to see Australia LNG cargoes head to Europe, but that could happen now as most of the rule book for energy markets has been thrown out the window.”

The fallout from the upheaval could be dramatic, with higher prices and energy supply shortages straining Asian economies, crimping profits and saddling consumers with sky-high electricity bills. Emerging countries that are less able to pay lofty prices, such as India and Pakistan, stand to suffer the most.