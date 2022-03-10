Wall Street sounds the alarm over bond liquidity

Like his Wall Street peers, Mark Cabana has had it with terrible trading conditions in the world’s largest bond market — conditions that could worsen now that the Federal Reserve has just wrapped up its biggest asset-buying programme in history.

In a Wednesday note, titled “UST liquidity: sounding the alarm”, the head of US interest rates strategy at Bank of America stepped up his calls on policymakers to embark on a root-and-branch reform of the underlying marketplace for the world’s safest assets.

He warns that if Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to worsen long-standing liquidity woes, the Fed could be forced to delay plans to later this year to begin allowing debt to roll off its balance sheet, known as quantitative tightening.

“We see rising odds of Fed action to support UST [US Treasury] market functioning,” Cabana and colleagues wrote.

A Bloomberg measure of liquidity deteriorated this week to the weakest since the pandemic-spurred disruptions in 2020, in part because banks are less able to hold sufficient inventory of treasuries, given regulatory constraints on their leverage.

That’s spurring strategists like Cabana to up their demands on the treasury department to consider liquidity-boosting efforts like buying back older securities and cutting auction sizes in the least-traded corners of the yield curve.

Impaired treasury functioning risks triggering global market volatility and can ultimately gum up the ability of the central bank to administer monetary policy. US government debt yields are the benchmark used to help underpin valuations for an estimated $50-trillion in world assets.