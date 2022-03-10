News

Under-pressure Russian oligarch shifts shares to employee

10 March 2022 - 18:09 Ben Stupples
Mikhail Fridman is transferring shares in some of his UK holdings as the billionaire’s global business empire comes under increasing pressure in the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Mikhail Fridman is transferring shares in some of his UK holdings as the billionaire’s global business empire comes under increasing pressure in the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Fridman, 57, ceded control of at least three London-based firms on March 2, according to registry filings. One of those is involved with employing domestic staff and is named after Athlone House, the sprawling English mansion he bought for £65m in 2016. Filings show that he transferred the shares to a former employee at LetterOne, the investment firm he co-founded.

The other two companies, Reashon and Reashon Holdings, are involved in restaurants and leasing intellectual property, respectively, according to the UK’s business registry. Fridman shifted his stakes in both to the sameformer LetterOne employee.

The moves came days after the EU imposed sanctions on Fridman and his business partner Petr Aven, 66. While London-based Fridman is not under any UK sanctions now, the country ramped up its efforts to crack down on Russia’s rich elite on Thursday, placing a full asset freeze and travel ban on Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich and six other rich Russian individuals.

Fridman is among the Russian billionaires who called for an end to the war in Ukraine, describing it as a “tragedy” in a note to LetterOne employees in February. He and Aven both resigned from the investment firm’s board as well the parent company for one of Russia’s biggest banks, and said they plan to fight the EU’s “malicious” actions. 

Fridman is worth $9.9bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

