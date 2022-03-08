Has bitcoin found its calling amid sanctions against Russia?

Some of bitcoin’s more vocal advocates — long known for big pronouncements — are highlighting the cryptocurrency’s virtuous characteristics as the price slump persists.

Twitter is awash with hyperbolic posts about how the cryptocurrency is likely to be the biggest beneficiary from moves by countries to impose sanctions on Russia, something they say strengthens the case for the asset, which operates independent of any government. Crypto evangelists, seeing Russia’s rouble lose its value overnight, say the world is in the process of learning that bitcoin and other digital assets will ultimately reign supreme.

Posts predict people worldwide will come to see bitcoin as the only thing they can trust amid harsh government moves, while others argued it is “the only monetary asset ever”. Some laud its recent declines, saying bitcoin at about $40,000 — and down about 40% from its November record high — is a bargain.

“This is a really interesting test for it in terms of as the rouble just implodes, will people start to turn even more to bitcoin in other countries,” JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, said.