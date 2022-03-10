News

Biden open to easing economic curbs as it eyes Venezuela oil

Any move to resume imports of Venezuelan oil would rile US president's critics

10 March 2022 - 21:19 Jordan Fabian
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

The US is willing to relax economic pressure on Venezuela depending on the outcome of upcoming talks between President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition, according to a senior Biden administration official. 

The says indicate President Joe Biden wants to see progress towards restoring democratic governance before allowing Venezuela to increase oil exports to the US amid a global supply crunch triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

A US delegation informed Venezuelan officials of its position during a rare meeting on Saturday, the senior administration official told reporters on a conference call. American officials discussed the release of two American political prisoners and urged Maduro to return to the negotiations with opposition leaders. 

Discussions about the oil trade are happening on a broader level and US officials did not commit to any relaxation of sanctions, nor did they agree to a quid pro quo involving sanctions relief for the prisoners’ release, the official said. 

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday downplayed the likelihood the US would lift oil sanctions on Venezuela any time soon.

“As you are assessing how to spend your energies in this time of a lot of news in the world, I would not focus a lot of them on conversations about the future of the US importing oil, at this point in time, from Venezuela,” she said during a press briefing.

Days after the meeting, Maduro released former Citgo executive Gustavo Cardenas, a US citizen, and Jorge Fernandez, a Cuban-American. The Venezuelan leader on Monday said that the format talks with the opposition, which began last year in Mexico and have been suspended for months, should be reconsidered. 

Venezuela has been under economic and oil sanctions since 2019, when the US and other nations recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s legitimate president following allegations of election rigging. The White House’s re-engagement with the Maduro government comes as its seeking to woo Russia’s allies in the Western Hemisphere following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Any move to resume imports of Venezuelan oil would rile Biden critics, who have accused him of seeking oil from US adversaries instead of strengthening domestic production. 

The US, in theory at least, still regards Guaido as Venezuela’s rightful leader and has accused the Maduro government of human rights violations and provoking a humanitarian crisis.

Senator Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, plans to introduce a bill this week that would ban US imports of oil from Venezuela and Iran. 

Senate foreign relations committee chair Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat and a Biden ally, urged the president not to resume oil shipments from Venezuela. 

“Nicolas Maduro is a cancer to our hemisphere and we should not breathe new life into his reign of torture and murder,” Menendez said in a statement on Monday.

US policy regarding Venezuela is likely to come up during a meeting at the White House on Thursday between Biden and President Ivan Duque of Colombia. His government has expressed concern over the US overture to Caracas. Duque on Wednesday labelled Maduro “a war criminal”.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

