Sweden’s Anders ‘no lockdown’ Tegnell joins WHO

09 March 2022 - 16:25 Ott Ummelas
Anders Tegnell. Picture: TT NEWS AGENCY VIA REUTERS/PONTUS LUNDAHL
Anders Tegnell. Picture: TT NEWS AGENCY VIA REUTERS/PONTUS LUNDAHL

The mastermind behind Sweden’s Covid-19 strategy that triggered widespread criticism at home and abroad has been hired by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a vaccine co-ordinator.

Anders Tegnell will leave his position as state epidemiologist on March 14 and become “a senior expert” in a group that will co-ordinate the work between the WHO, the UN Children’s Fund Unicef and vaccine organisation Gavi, Sweden’s public health institute said on Wednesday.

Upon his advice, Sweden responded to the pandemic in 2020 with a policy that shunned many of the harsh restrictions elsewhere. The Nordic nation kept shops, restaurants and most schools open, in contrast to widespread lockdowns across the world. With death rates exceeding those of its Nordic peers, public confidence in the government’s crisis-handling slumped and was rebuked even by the king.

While Tegnell has said he misjudged the deadly potential of the coronavirus in its early stages, he long defied calls to abandon the strategy. At one point, he even said the “world had gone mad” by imposing lockdowns.

A government-appointed commission concluded in February that Sweden’s initial response to Covid-19 was partly misguided and slow. It also said the country did relatively well during the later stages of the pandemic, with excess mortality in 2020 and 2021 among the lowest in Europe.

