Modi looks set to retain power in Uttar Pradesh

Exit polls suggest that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party is set to retain power in his country’s most politically crucial state, indicating that his popularity remains high despite rising inflation, joblessness and a devastating wave of Covid-19 infections.

According to at least eight exit polls, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party will win a majority in the 403-seat assembly in the northern Uttar Pradesh state after the last round of voting ended on Monday. But the BJP’s victory margin is expected to be tighter than it was five years ago when it won nearly 80% of the seats.

Uttar Pradesh, with a population of 230-million, more than the size of Brazil’s, is a crucial indicator of national mood. Modi was the main face of his party and its allies during the campaign, and a victory in the state would show Indian voters remain loyal to the prime minister after eight years in power and his popularity is intact ahead of general elections in 2024.

“A majority is still a majority no matter if it is diminished, and shows that despite high inflation and a recovering economy, the BJP and Modi are still quite strong,” said Akhil Bery, director of South Asia Initiatives at the Asia Society Policy Institute. “For the opposition, it seems as though they still have not been able to settle on an effective message to dethrone the BJP, despite a number of factors seemingly going in their favour.”

A strong showing could enable Modi to push through difficult reforms such as the implementation of new labour laws, privatisation of state-owned power distribution companies, acceleration of state asset sells and the privatisation of two state-owned banks.

“While markets will find comfort in the results and resultant political and legislative stability, the grim macro outlook may limit any euphoria,” said analysts led by Sanjeev Prasad at Kotak Institutional Equities.

Modi will face many challenges until 2024 as the economy is still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, and now there is the added pressure of higher oil prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, said Bery. “So, even if this shows a big victory for the BJP, a lot of factors could affect the vote in 2024.”

Most polls predict the BJP will win a majority in the northeastern state of Manipur. It is set for a close fight with the Congress party in two other states, western Goa and the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, but it is about to lose the northern state of Punjab. Modi’s party rules all the states except Punjab.

Final results are expected on March 10, when the votes in all five elections will be tallied.

Exit polls in India can often be unreliable, especially in big states such as Uttar Pradesh where caste, religion and development issues influence voters.

