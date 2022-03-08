News

McDonald’s shuts all 850 fast-food outlets in Russia over Ukraine conflict

Three weeks into the conflict the company shutters stores in Russia and Ukraine, saying it will continue to pay its employees there

08 March 2022 - 21:11 Leslie Patton
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

McDonald’s is temporarily closing all 850 Russia locations, following mounting criticism that the fast-food chain failed to act quickly following the nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

The company will continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia, McDonald’s said in a letter on Tuesday from CEO  Chris Kempczinski. McDonald’s has also temporarily closed its 100 locations in Ukraine and continues to pay its employees there. 

“As we move forward, McDonald’s will continue to assess the situation and determine if any additional measures are required. At this juncture, it’s impossible to predict when we might be able to reopen our restaurants in Russia,” Kempczinski said. “We are experiencing disruptions to our supply chain along with other operational impacts. We will also closely monitor the humanitarian situation.” 

European and US companies are increasingly pausing operations in Russia after its invasion, which has resulted in civilian deaths, hardship and a refugee crisis. Unlike many restaurant peers, which franchise in Russia, the majority of McDonald’s locations in the country are owned and operated directly by the company. This means the situation for McDonald’s is more complex, as it has to consider the day-to-day business of running a restaurant.

The shares rose 1.8% to $228.30 in New York. The stock has tumbled about 15% so far in 2022, greater than the decline of the S&P 500 over the same period.

The suspension of operations marks a reversal for the burger company that’s become a face of globalised business. With its 1990 arrival in Moscow, which was then part of the Soviet Union, the company became a powerful symbol in the ascent of capitalism over communism. A reported 30,000 people lined up at the restaurant on its first day of operations.

Today, while only about 2% of all McDonald’s restaurants are in Russia or Ukraine, they account for about 9% of global revenue, mostly due to the fact that the majority are directly owned and operated by McDonald’s. 

However, Cowen  analyst Andrew Charles said last week that the exposure to Russia and Ukraine is “immaterial” to McDonald’s despite the large chunk of revenue. That’s because the countries account for less than 3% of operating profit, or $311m of the $10.4bn in operating profit that McDonald’s reported last year.

The Associated Press earlier reported the action from McDonald’s. 

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Russian rivals of Visa, Mastercard rush to fill the gap

US credit card groups join growing exodus of foreign companies as Moscow steps up its war on Ukraine
News
5 hours ago

The owner of Five Roses tea warns war will escalate costs

AVI expects margins to come under pressure after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Companies
1 day ago

BHP CEO flags inflationary concerns over war in Ukraine

Mike Henry says volatile commodity prices having dramatic effect
Companies
11 hours ago

EY and Deloitte join firms’ exodus from Russia

PwC and KPMG announced similar measures at the weekend over invasion of Ukraine
News
1 day ago

WATCH: Russian sanctions

Michael Avery and Bill Browder, CEO of Hermitage Capital Management, discuss the damage of  Russian sanctions
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
McDonald’s shuts all 850 fast-food outlets in ...
News
2.
Biden bans Russia fuel imports ‘to hit Moscow’s ...
News
3.
China pushes Russian conspiracy theory
News
4.
Modi looks set to retain power in Uttar Pradesh
News
5.
EU steps up sanctions on wealthy Russians
News

Related Articles

Biden bans Russia fuel imports ‘to hit Moscow’s main artery’

News

Blinken reassures Baltic allies of US resolve on Ukraine

World / Europe

Russian air strike on factory kills at least 13 as assault on Ukraine ...

World / Europe

Russian shelling destroys atomic laboratory in Ukraine built with US

News

Russian snubs UN court hearing on Ukrainian ‘genocide’

World / Europe

Ukraine rejects Russia’s ‘humanitarian corridors’

World / Europe

War in Ukraine will constrain fertiliser supplies and spark jump in food prices

National

Ramaphosa defends SA’s stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.