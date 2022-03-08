News

Eskom bondholders worry as oil prices rocket due to Ukraine war

Eskom could ‘get to a point where we just don’t have the funds’ to run the emergency units, the CFO says

08 March 2022 - 14:15 Robert Brand
Eskom Group CFO Calib Cassim. File photo: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Eskom Group CFO Calib Cassim. File photo: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

The surge in oil prices is raising alarms for Eskom bondholders, amid fears about increased credit risk.

The premium that investors demand to hold Eskom’s 2028 dollar bonds rather than similar-maturity US treasuries, has widened more than 100 basis points since the beginning of February to 711, a 15-month high. And the cost of insuring the utility’s dollar debt against default for five years jumped 15 basis points earlier in March to the highest since April 2021.

Eskom started load-shedding on Monday for the first time in four weeks after breakdowns at multiple generating units. It’s been using diesel-fuelled turbines as an emergency measure and is concerned about cost overruns given the recent spike in crude prices, according to CFO Calib Cassim.

The utility could “get to a point where we just don’t have the funds” to run the emergency units, Cassim said in a virtual briefing on Tuesday.

The surge in oil prices is raising alarms for Eskom bondholders.
The surge in oil prices is raising alarms for Eskom bondholders.
Image: Bloomberg

Eskom is “really concerned” about the effect the war in Ukraine will have on coal and fuel prices, COO Jan Oberholzer said in the same briefing.

Rising fuel costs will complicate Eskom’s plan to cut debt and reduce carbon emissions.

The company, which supplies almost all of SA’s power, has R392bn of debt. The utility has said the liabilities need to be cut to R200bn for it to be sustainable and accept support pledged by rich nations to help reduce SA’s dependence on coal.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg

Transnet dysfunction costs Exxaro R5bn in lost exports

Dysfunctional rail and ports punish coal supplier, but profit surges 56% on higher prices
Companies
5 days ago

Eskom to open bidding for private generators to access vacant land

More than 4,000ha of utility's property to be made available for leasing to expedite independent renewable energy generation
National
5 days ago

Eskom’s myriad tender deviations passed ‘to avoid blackouts’, MPs told

Treasury sometimes forced to approve requests for the sake of service delivery
National
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Shell to stop buying Russian oil and gas
News
2.
Eskom bondholders worry as oil prices rocket due ...
News
3.
Blackstone mints it in record year for deals
News
4.
Business leaders want Australia to relax rules ...
News
5.
US stocks tumble as Ukraine conflict rattles ...
News

Related Articles

Stage 2 power cuts to continue until Saturday

National

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Onerous processes snuffing out spark of hope for energy supply

Opinion / Columnists

Eskom to delay steam generator replacement at Koeberg

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.