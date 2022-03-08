Biden bans Russia fuel imports ‘to hit Moscow’s main artery’

The US and UK announced plans to suspend imports of Russian energy products on Tuesday, in a major escalation of Western efforts to hobble Russia’s economy that will further strain global crude markets.

US President Joe Biden said at the White House the US will ban imports of Russian fossil fuels, including oil and gas, to “target the main artery of Russia’s economy”.

“We will not be part of subsidising Putin’s war,” Biden said.

The move will be matched in part by the UK, which announced a ban on Russian oil imports on Tuesday, though it will continue to allow natural gas and coal from the country.

“In another economic blow to the Putin regime after their illegal invasion of Ukraine, the UK will move away from dependence on Russian oil throughout this year, building on our severe package of international economic sanctions,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

“Working with industry, we are confident that this can be achieved over the course of the year, providing enough time for companies to adjust and ensuring consumers are protected.”

Business minister Kwasi Kwarteng called on businesses to use the rest of this year to ensure a smooth transition, and said the government would set up a task force to work with firms to find alternative suppliers.

Oil rallies higher after the announcements. Brent crude futures surpassed $132 a barrel before falling back while West Texas Intermediate touched above $129.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday thanked Biden and urged other nations to follow suit. "Thank you US and the president for your personal leadership and this decisive blow to the heart of Putin’s military machine," he tweeted.

Other European nations that rely more heavily on Russian fuels will not participate. The scope of Biden’s action was not immediately clear, including exceptions and the impact on shipments already in transit.

Biden’s move is a significant step in his sanctions campaign against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. While so-called self-sanctioning by the oil industry has limited some purchases of Russian barrels, an outright US ban would further weigh on the market and increase volatility.

Biden was already grappling with political fallout from surging petrol prices even before the invasion. At an average of $4.173 per gallon, the American Automobile Association said pump prices have never been higher according to its records, without adjusting for inflation.

Russian oil made up about 3% of all the crude shipments that arrived in the US last year, amounting to more than 600,000 barrels a day, US Energy Information Administration data show.

When other petroleum products are included, such as unfinished fuel oil that can be used to produce petrol and diesel, Russia accounted for about 8% of 2021 oil imports, though those shipments have also trended lower in recent months.

US imports of Russian crude in 2022 have dropped to the slowest annual pace since 2017, according to the intelligence firm Kpler.

European dependence

Europe, by comparison, imports about 4-million barrels per day of Russian crude and refined products, according to Eurostat data. Russia was the source of 27% of Europe’s crude oil imports in 2019, according to the European Commission.

Canada’s government announced last month that it intended to ban all crude oil imports from Russia, but the move was largely symbolic. The country hasn’t imported any since 2019.

Biden acted as Congress was about to move on its own. Legislation to ban Russian crude imports gained traction rapidly among both Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill, with congressional staff honing text at the weekend and preparing for a House floor vote as soon as Wednesday.

“Russia’s aggression is costing us all,” Biden said, warning against price-gouging by companies.

“Putin seems determined to continue on his murderous path no matter the cost,” Biden said, accusing him of deliberately attacking civilian targets including hospitals, residential areas and a nuclear power plant.

“Russia may continue to grind out its advance at a horrible price, but this much is already clear: Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin,” he said. With Reuters

