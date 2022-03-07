Uber shares jump after improved earnings outlook

Uber Technologies raised its forecast for earnings in the current quarter, defying concerns of a lasting effect on ride-hailing demand due to Omicron. The shares jumped about 7% in New York as the market opened.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation are expected to be $130m to $150m, the San Francisco-based company said on Monday. That’s higher than the $100m-$130m Uber projected when it announced fourth-quarter results in February and more than the $120.4m analysts are projecting, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Our mobility business is bouncing back from omicron much faster than we expected,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. “Whether for travel, commuting, or going out at night, we’re seeing healthy and growing demand across all use cases, highlighting just how eager consumers are to get moving again.”

The CEO said airport gross bookings at the end of February were up more than 50% from the previous month, “and we’re preparing for the upcoming travel season to be one of the strongest ever.” Lyft shares also got a boost from Uber’s news, gaining 7% Monday morning.

The rosier outlook accounts for a rebound in demand for ride-hailing services which had waned at the start of the year during the height of the fast-spreading omicron variant. Uber said trips have recovered 90% and mobility gross bookings recovered 95% in February compared with the same period in 2019. Meanwhile, Uber’s delivery business, which includes Uber Eats, continued to see strong demand with an annualised run rate for bookings reaching a record high in February.

Mobility and delivery segments saw sequential improvement adjusted earnings in the current period compared with the fourth quarter, according to the filing.

Uber posted revenue of $5.8bn during the period ending December 31 and reported the most active users in its history. Uber’s shares are down 29% in 2022 to the end of Friday.

Bloomberg