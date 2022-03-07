Russian shelling destroys atomic laboratory in Ukraine built with US

Russian forces destroyed an atomic physics lab under international safeguards in Ukraine’s second-largest city, the head of the world’s nuclear watchdog said, underscoring growing concerns over the safety risks posed by fighting around the country’s atomic facilities.

Rafael Grossi, who leads the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said that a neutron generator at the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology was destroyed during a Russian attack but the inventory of radioactive material at the site was small and monitors detected no radiation release.

“We cannot go on like this,” said Grossi, noting that the facility was built in collaboration with US Argonne National Laboratory located outside Chicago. The destroyed lab was used for research as well as to provide medical isotopes for healthcare workers, according to Ukrainian officials

The Argentinian diplomat said he’s ready to meet Ukrainian and Russian officials at a location of their choice to ensure the safety of atomic sites as the war escalates. The physical integrity, communication channels and supply chains of atomic sites needs to be guaranteed, Grossi said.

Russia backed the idea, but not at Chernobyl as Grossi wants, Moscow said on Monday.

It’s the second Ukraine nuclear facility in a week that’s been damaged by fighting. The IAEA confirmed on Friday that Russian shelling caused a fire at a building on the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, injuring two members of the facility’s security team.

Communications with that plant — Europe’s biggest atomic installation — remain spotty, even as operators have increased electricity generation since Russia took control.

The risks extend beyond Ukraine’s 15 operating nuclear power plants, though. During the first week of the war, nuclear-waste facilities in Kyiv were also damaged. And the IAEA has warned it has lost contact with a facility in the port city of Mariupol that handles radioactive sources.