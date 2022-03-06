EY and Deloitte join firms’ exodus from Russia

Global accounting and consultancy firms EY, PwC, KPMG and Deloitte are pulling out of Russia in response to the war in Ukraine, the latest companies to conclude business ties to the country are untenable in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

Deloitte said in a statement on Monday that it will no longer operate in Russia and Belarus, where it has about 3,000 staff. “We will separate our practice in Russia and Belarus from the global network of member firms,” Deloitte’s global CEO Punit Renjen said.

Earlier, EY said it has “has commenced a restructuring of its Russian member firm to separate it from the global network”. It said its operations in Russia have more than 4,700 people and EY will no longer serve any Russian government clients, state-owned enterprises or sanctioned entities and individuals anywhere in the world.

In separate statements on Sunday, PwC said PwC Russia will leave the global network, and KPMG announced similar measures for its business. PwC has 3,700 staff in Russia, while its rival has more than 4,500 people in Russia and Belarus.

“They did not ask for this senseless war,” a PwC note to staff seen by Bloomberg said. PwC member firms outside Russia will exit any work for Russian entities and individuals subject to sanctions.

KPMG had previously announced that it would cut ties with certain clients subjected to sanctions.

