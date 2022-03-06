News Why $100 a barrel oil could be bad for the energy transition A great time to move away from fossil fuels is when oil supply is threatened, right? Not so simple, say economists B L Premium

With oil costing more than $100 a barrel and Russia’s war in Ukraine underscoring the risk of relying on fossil fuel, it would seem like a great time to speed up the transition away from the polluting fuel. The reality isn’t so simple.

Public support for climate action is higher than ever in most countries but that doesn’t ease the economic pain when everything from food to transport gets more costly...