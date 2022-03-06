News Ukraine conflict may knock $1-trillion off global GDP Central banks urged to slow interest rate increases B L Premium

The conflict in Ukraine could knock $1-trillion (more than R15-trillion) off the value of the world economy and add 3% to global inflation this year by triggering another supply chain crisis, according to the UK’s National Institute for Economic and Social Research (NIESR).

Supply problems will slow growth and drive up prices, reducing the level of global GDP about one percentage point by 2023, the institute said...