News

Russian tycoon Mordashov transfers $1.4bn TUI stake

Wealthy Russians have had to shelter or divest assets as sanctions zero in on businesspeople seen as close to President Vladimir Putin

06 March 2022 - 18:25 Anthony Palazzo
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov shuffled his $1.4bn holding in TUI, part of a series of transactions in the past week after he was slapped with EU sanctions.

Mordashov’s Unifirm, based in Cyprus, transferred a 4% stake in TUI to his Russian investment vehicle Severgroup, according to a statement from Europe’s biggest holiday-tour company.

Holdings in Unifirm, which retains a 30% stake in TUI, were sold to a company based in the British Virgin Islands, Ondero, according to TUI filings. The stake remains affiliated with Mordashov. A spokesperson for the Russian billionaire declined to comment.

Mordashov is among a number of wealthy Russians who have had to shelter assets or divest them as real or threatened sanctions zero in on businesspeople perceived to be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Italian authorities on Friday said they seized a yacht worth €65m owned by Mordashov. 

The transactions involving the TUI stake occurred on February 28, the day Mordashov was included in a list of Russians targeted by EU sanctions. Those measures bar named people from matters such as voting or receiving dividends.

The steel tycoon stepped down from the supervisory board of TUI, which he rescued in 2020, on March 2. Vladimir Lukin, a former board member of Mordashov’s Severstal steel company, also left TUI’s board. 

Filings in the UK this week showed that Mordashov had shifted control of a roughly $1.1bn stake in mining company Nordgold to his wife.

TUI said in an October filing that Unifirm was 65% owned by KN-Holding, the holding firm of Mordashov’s sons Kirill and Nikita. The rest of Unifirm was held by Severgroup and Mordashov’s Rayglow.

KN-Holding and Rayglow have sold their stakes in Unifirm, according to the statement.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.


EU must ensure crypto investors cannot bypass sanctions on Russia

Although evasion of sanctions using cryptocurrencies is harder to detect in the first place, once detected they are fully traceable, an EU official ...
World
2 days ago

Foreign media halt reporting after Russia passes law on ‘fake news’

Russia blocks Facebook, BBC and Deutsche Welle websites as war rages in Ukraine
World
1 day ago

Microsoft is the latest Western company to distance itself from Moscow

Microsoft suspends new sales of its products and services in Russia
Companies
2 days ago

Nato rejects Ukraine’s demand for no-fly zones

Nato secretary-general says organisation is not part of the Russia-Ukraine conflict
World
2 days ago

Renault has much to lose as Russia presses on with Ukraine war

Russia is Renault’s second-biggest market, and it’s paying a heavy price for a $1bn deal sealed in 2007 with a top ally of Vladimir Putin
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Russian tycoon Mordashov transfers $1.4bn TUI ...
News
2.
Saudi Arabia takes advantage of rocketing oil ...
News
3.
Investors pull off surprise move on Apple ethics
News
4.
Russia’s cheap energy comes back to haunt Germany
News
5.
Ukraine conflict may knock $1-trillion off global ...
News

Related Articles

US imposes most extensive sanctions yet on Russian oligarchs

World / Americas

Sanctions upset oligarch’s succession plans

News

MICHAEL AVERY: ANC mum as revanchist Russia bombs civilians

Opinion / Columnists

Ukrainians extinguish fire at nuclear complex

World / Europe

Russian missiles bombard cities as Putin vows to take control of Ukraine

News

Teenager joins fight by tracking aircraft of Russian tycoons

News

CARIEN DU PLESSIS: Why Moscow needs Africa

Features / Cover Story

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.