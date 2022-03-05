Russian tycoon Mordashov transfers $1.4bn TUI stake

Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov shuffled his $1.4bn holding in TUI, part of a series of transactions in the past week after he was slapped with EU sanctions.

Mordashov’s Unifirm, based in Cyprus, transferred a 4% stake in TUI to his Russian investment vehicle Severgroup, according to a statement from Europe’s biggest holiday-tour company.

Holdings in Unifirm, which retains a 30% stake in TUI, were sold to a company based in the British Virgin Islands, Ondero, according to TUI filings. The stake remains affiliated with Mordashov. A spokesperson for the Russian billionaire declined to comment.

Mordashov is among a number of wealthy Russians who have had to shelter assets or divest them as real or threatened sanctions zero in on businesspeople perceived to be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Italian authorities on Friday said they seized a yacht worth €65m owned by Mordashov.

The transactions involving the TUI stake occurred on February 28, the day Mordashov was included in a list of Russians targeted by EU sanctions. Those measures bar named people from matters such as voting or receiving dividends.

The steel tycoon stepped down from the supervisory board of TUI, which he rescued in 2020, on March 2. Vladimir Lukin, a former board member of Mordashov’s Severstal steel company, also left TUI’s board.

Filings in the UK this week showed that Mordashov had shifted control of a roughly $1.1bn stake in mining company Nordgold to his wife.

TUI said in an October filing that Unifirm was 65% owned by KN-Holding, the holding firm of Mordashov’s sons Kirill and Nikita. The rest of Unifirm was held by Severgroup and Mordashov’s Rayglow.

KN-Holding and Rayglow have sold their stakes in Unifirm, according to the statement.

