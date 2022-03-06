Invasion sparks quick change of mind on arms investment
The European response to the war in Ukraine has changed everything for arms manufacturers
06 March 2022 - 08:13
After years of treating weapons manufacturers with caution, bankers in Europe are positioning themselves for closer relations with the defence industry.
Russia’s war on Ukraine has led Germany — Europe’s biggest economy — to abandon its decades-old aversion to military spending and instead embrace what Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called a “new era” of investment...
