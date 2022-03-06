News

Invasion sparks quick change of mind on arms investment

The European response to the war in Ukraine has changed everything for arms manufacturers

06 March 2022 - 08:13 Steven Arons and John Ainger

After years of treating weapons manufacturers with caution, bankers in Europe are positioning themselves for closer relations with the defence industry.

Russia’s war on Ukraine has led Germany — Europe’s biggest economy — to abandon its decades-old aversion to military spending and instead embrace what Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called a “new era” of investment...

