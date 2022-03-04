Renault has much to lose as Russia presses on with Ukraine war

Volkswagen, BMW and Toyota have idled Russian plants and suspended shipments to the country as part of a broader retreat by global corporate giants. The one vehicle maker with the most to lose, Renault, has remained conspicuously silent.

The French company has lost nearly 30% of its market value in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ensuing economic sanctions. Russia is Renault’s second-biggest market, and it’s paying a heavy price for a $1bn deal sealed in 2007 with a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Renault’s majority control of AvtoVaz, the Soviet-era maker of Ladas, and reliance on Russia for about 12% of its revenue are now matters of investor concern. Cutting ties with the venture would come at a tremendous cost, and prospects for a broader economic slump across Europe risk derailing its already-tenuous turnaround efforts.

“It would be perfectly legitimate for Renault to consider an exit from AvtoVaz,” said Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois. “Renault could take the loss, but an exit would be a tough decision.”

Russia accounted for about €5bn of Renault’s revenue in 2021, and roughly €315m of operating profit could be at risk, Bloomberg Intelligence estimates. Renault shares continued their downward slide that started last week falling as much as 7.5% Friday to the lowest since November 2020.

As a flood of companies worldwide pull back and unload assets in Russia, Renault and the French government — its most powerful shareholder — have kept mum on AvtoVaz. So has the other partner in the venture, Rostec State Corp., a Russian government-owned defence conglomerate headed by Sergey Chemezov, a close ally of Putin.

“Renault has promised to abide by sanctions,” Gabriel Attal, the French government spokesperson, said Thursday on France Info radio. A spokesperson for AvtoVaz declined to comment beyond operational issues. Renault continues to monitor the situation, according to a spokesperson.

Renault’s foray into Russia a decade and a half ago was decided at the highest political levels, and any exit would be politically fraught. If the company stands pat, it could have a hard time collecting money from a business it’s sunk more than $2bn into over the years.

“One risk for Renault is that capital controls could prevent it remitting profits or cash from AvtoVaz and its other Russian operations,” said Redburn analyst Charles Coldicott.