News

London docks project put up for sale after Chinese developer collapses

Savills is marketing six of the buildings at the unfinished Royal Albert Dock project, once billed as a new business district akin to Canary Wharf

04 March 2022 - 12:38 Jack Sidders and Lucca de Paoli
The first phase of the stalled Royal Albert Dock project has been put up for sale after the Chinese developer that owned the site collapsed. Picture: BLOOMBERG
The first phase of the stalled Royal Albert Dock project has been put up for sale after the Chinese developer that owned the site collapsed. Picture: BLOOMBERG

The first phase of the stalled Royal Albert Dock project — once billed as a new business district akin to Canary Wharf — has been put up for sale after the Chinese developer that owned the site collapsed. 

Real estate broker Savills is marketing six of the buildings at the unfinished development, according to a brochure sent to clients this week and seen by Bloomberg News. Once completed, the site would offer a total of 4.7-million square feet (437,000 square metres) of mixed-use accommodation, the document said. 

A handful of companies that were part of ABP, run by Chinese developer Xu Weiping, fell into administration earlier this year, according to public filings. A spokesperson for Savills confirmed the appointment and that they are seeking offers on the receivership.

The site, east of the Canary Wharf business district, will have “retail, leisure and residential accommodation, all conveniently located within five minutes of London City Airport and Crossrail,” London-based Savills said in the marketing document. 

Chinese President Xi Jinping and then- UK Prime Minister David Cameron were on hand to toast the signing of the deal to transform the piece of derelict London riverfront into a bustling finance hub back in 2015, with plans for two dozen buildings. Financing was provided by some of China’s biggest banks.

It now stands mostly empty and has been taken over by lenders.

The Royal Albert Dock development is one of a number of Chinese-led real estate projects in the UK capital that have faced difficulties after a rush into London property about a decade ago, cheered on by Boris Johnson, the city’s mayor at the time. Construction workers, angry at not being paid, have recently downed tools on Guangzhou R&F Properties Co’s flagship development in Nine Elms.

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

London Stock Exchange suspends 28 companies with ties to Russia

Rosneft, Gazprom, Severstal and EN+ among suspended listings
Companies
17 hours ago

Russia’s Sberbank pulls out from most of Europe

Western sanctions are taking their toll on the country’s largest lender
Companies
1 day ago

BP to exit its 20% stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft

BP has come under pressure from the UK government over its stake in the Russian oil major, as the West tries to inflict as much economic pain as ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
US states win case forcing Sackler family to pay ...
News
2.
London docks project put up for sale after ...
News
3.
Moderna on collision course with SA and WHO on ...
News
4.
Russian missiles bombard cities as Putin vows to ...
News
5.
Russia defies UN to press on with Ukraine invasion
News

Related Articles

Ukraine invasion and high oil prices threaten BA owner IAG’s recovery

Companies

Nigeria accuses JPMorgan of ignoring fraud warnings

News

Aston Martin sees DBX orders offsetting Valkyrie supercar delays

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.