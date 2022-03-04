International atomic regulator urges meeting after shelling causes fire at Ukraine nuclear plant

Ukraine and Russian nuclear officials were called to attend negotiations by the international atomic regulator to dial down safety risks caused by the Kremlin’s invasion.

International Atomic Energy Agency director-general Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Friday he’s offered to meet representatives from both sides at the site of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant, north of Kyiv. The Argentine diplomat reiterated his grave concern at the growing risks after overnight shelling of Europe’s biggest atomic generator, located in southeastern Ukraine.

“We are fortunate that there was not a release of radiation and that the integrity of the reactors themselves were not compromised,” Grossi said. He wants to meet both nations to agree on “a framework under the aegis of the IAEA” that will ensure the safety of Ukraine’s nuclear infrastructure.

Russian forces already control the Chernobyl plant — the site of the deadly 1986 meltdown that’s surrounded by a 2,600km exclusion zone because of residual radiation. Troops also are near the South Ukraine nuclear power plant about 17km north of Odessa. Rickety old Soviet reactors still operating at the Rivne plant, west of Kyiv, have been the focus of regulatory concern because of their higher safety risk.