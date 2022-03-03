News

SA’s culture of self-enrichment putting democracy at risk, says Treasury DG

Dondo Mogajane warns the country is sliding towards becoming a failing state

03 March 2022 - 16:27 Prinesha Naidoo
Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane. Picture: BLOOMBERG
A culture of self-enrichment among some politicians and public servants is putting the country’s democracy and postapartheid promises of creating a better life for all at risk, according to the most-senior official at the National Treasury.

“We have to remind our leaders — and I’m speaking as a South African — who are in government, in public service, and politicians to get off your high horse and do what we have to do to ensure we create access and a conducive environment for people’s lives to change,” Dondo Mogajane, the National Treasury’s director-general, said on Thursday at a national budget dialogue.

“If that’s not going to be a motivating factor, we can start calling SA a failing state because the things that define a failing state are beginning to show, where we don’t care about the poor and improving their lives.”

Gwede Mantashe holds on for judicial review of Zondo report

ANC chair says he will seek judicial review of Zondo report on state capture due to mistakes
National
1 day ago

Zondo says Zuma, Mantashe and Mokonyane have a case to answer on graft

Third instalment lifts lid on state capture and Bosasa’s influence over governing ANC and its members
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa tells Salga officials to stop local government going off a cliff

Maladministration, looting and corruption have driven many of SA's municipalities into the ground
National
20 hours ago

Treasury will oversee NPA donor funds, says Lamola

Prosecuting authority looking to donations to supplement the funding it receives from the government
National
22 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Zondo’s clunky reports are an insult to citizens

If the medium is the message, the documents have failed miserably
Opinion
11 hours ago
