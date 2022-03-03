SA’s culture of self-enrichment putting democracy at risk, says Treasury DG
Dondo Mogajane warns the country is sliding towards becoming a failing state
A culture of self-enrichment among some politicians and public servants is putting the country’s democracy and postapartheid promises of creating a better life for all at risk, according to the most-senior official at the National Treasury.
“We have to remind our leaders — and I’m speaking as a South African — who are in government, in public service, and politicians to get off your high horse and do what we have to do to ensure we create access and a conducive environment for people’s lives to change,” Dondo Mogajane, the National Treasury’s director-general, said on Thursday at a national budget dialogue.
“If that’s not going to be a motivating factor, we can start calling SA a failing state because the things that define a failing state are beginning to show, where we don’t care about the poor and improving their lives.”
