Russian missiles bombard cities as Putin vows to take control of Ukraine

Billionaire Oleg Deripaska, speaking at the Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum, said an “Iron Curtain” has fallen on Russia and the country is facing a severe crisis for at least three years. Deripaska, who has been sanctioned by the US since 2018, said the first step to getting out of the crisis is peace.

The extent of Moscow’s isolation was exposed late on Wednesday as the UN General Assembly voted 141 to 5 in favour of a measure urging Russia to immediately cease its aggression. Only North Korea, Syria, Belarus and Eritrea joined Russia in opposing the measure.

On to Berlin

Fighting continued on the ground regardless. Police in Kyiv said that there were explosions in the capital overnight, but that it was the result of Ukraine’s air defences hitting Russian missiles launched at the city.

In the south, a spokesperson for Russian-backed separatists threatened strikes on the port of Mariupol to demoralise the Ukrainian army and encourage its surrender, adding in comments broadcast on Rossiya 24 Thursday that an evacuation corridor for civilians wasn’t working. A senior US defence official said that Russian troops have advanced on Mariupol but that Ukraine still held control of the city.

Zelenskiy accused Russian forces of shelling routes that could be used for evacuation, as well as cutting off electricity, water, food and medical supplies “for peaceful civilians”.

“If, God forbid, Russia takes Ukraine,” he told reporters in Kyiv later, then Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Moldova, Georgia, and then Poland will be next — “and they won’t stop until they reach Berlin.”

As the UN warned that 10 million people — or almost a quarter of Ukraine’s population — could end up fleeing their homes, the prime ministers of Lithuania and Estonia called for a humanitarian corridor to be established, while acknowledging that both Moscow and Kyiv would need to agree to the plan. US secretary of state Antony Blinken is due to travel to Poland and the Baltic states after talks with Nato counterparts in Brussels later on Thursday.

The international order continued to feel the repercussions of the war.

Prime minister Fumio Kishida said that Japan would freeze the assets of oligarchs in his country, adding that it was “outrageous” for Putin to order Russian strategic nuclear forces be put on higher alert.

Germany, which until last week had a policy of refusing to send weapons into conflict zones, doubled down on its U-turn by approving the release of 2,700 Strela anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine.

Further enlargement of the 27-nation EU is suddenly back on the table with Moldova and Georgia, both formerly part of the Soviet Union, submitting applications for membership. Ukraine applied to begin accession talks earlier this week, albeit the application process to align with the bloc takes years.

“Ukraine has set a process in motion and this will be discussed with member states,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in Bucharest. “But right now the focus is on ending the war.”

