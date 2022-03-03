Russia defies UN to press on with Ukraine invasion

Russian forces fired missiles at Kyiv and bombarded cities across Ukraine on Thursday as President Vladimir Putin pushed on with his invasion, disregarding of a UN vote to immediately halt the fighting.

As the war entered a second week, it became ever clearer that a humanitarian tragedy is unfolding in Europe. Refugees continued to spill over the borders, with more than a million people leaving Ukraine for neighbouring countries. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of a deliberate strategy “to ruin our cities, to kill our people, to take from us everything that we hold dear”.

Baltic nation leaders called for the UN to broker a safe corridor for those fleeing the shelling. And with Russia’s campaign gaining pace in the south of the country, Nato warned of a “high risk of collateral damage on civilian shipping” in the northwest Black Sea, within and adjacent to Ukraine’s territorial waters. Hours later, the Estonian owner of a cargo ship said it had sunk near Odesa.

Against the backdrop of escalating violence, a second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine were due to take place on Thursday in the Bialowieza Forest on the border between Poland and Belarus. It’s a location famous for a meeting in 1991 of the leaders of Ukraine, Belarus and Russia, who signed a treaty dissolving the Soviet Union.

But any hopes of a fresh impetus for ceasefire efforts from the talks were diminished by Moscow’s insistence that Ukraine must still be “demilitarised”. Ukraine has said it won’t agree to preconditions or “ultimatums”.

Russia will fulfil its objective of “demilitarisation, in the sense of destroying the weapons infrastructure that threatens us”, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters in Moscow. “Even if we sign a peace agreement, it will definitely have to include such a clause.”

The rouble weakened again on Thursday as Russia continued to suffer the economic fallout from its invasion, after its credit rating was slashed to junk on the back of a wave of sanctions imposed by the US, the EU and other countries. The price of Brent crude, which collapsed two years ago, surged to almost $120 a barrel, further roiling the global economy.

Billionaire Oleg Deripaska, speaking at the Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum Thursday, said an “iron curtain” has fallen on Russia and the country is facing a severe crisis for at least three years. Deripaska, who has been sanctioned by the US since 2018, said the first step to getting out of the crisis is peace.

The extent of Moscow’s isolation was exposed late on Wednesday as the UN General Assembly voted 141 to 5 in favour of a measure urging Russia to immediately cease its aggression. Only North Korea, Syria, Belarus and Eritrea joined Russia in opposing the measure.