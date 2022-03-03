Russia defies UN to press on with Ukraine invasion
A humanitarian tragedy is unfolding in Eastern Europe as more than a million people flee Ukraine
Russian forces fired missiles at Kyiv and bombarded cities across Ukraine on Thursday as President Vladimir Putin pushed on with his invasion, disregarding of a UN vote to immediately halt the fighting.
As the war entered a second week, it became ever clearer that a humanitarian tragedy is unfolding in Europe. Refugees continued to spill over the borders, with more than a million people leaving Ukraine for neighbouring countries. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of a deliberate strategy “to ruin our cities, to kill our people, to take from us everything that we hold dear”.
Baltic nation leaders called for the UN to broker a safe corridor for those fleeing the shelling. And with Russia’s campaign gaining pace in the south of the country, Nato warned of a “high risk of collateral damage on civilian shipping” in the northwest Black Sea, within and adjacent to Ukraine’s territorial waters. Hours later, the Estonian owner of a cargo ship said it had sunk near Odesa.
Against the backdrop of escalating violence, a second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine were due to take place on Thursday in the Bialowieza Forest on the border between Poland and Belarus. It’s a location famous for a meeting in 1991 of the leaders of Ukraine, Belarus and Russia, who signed a treaty dissolving the Soviet Union.
But any hopes of a fresh impetus for ceasefire efforts from the talks were diminished by Moscow’s insistence that Ukraine must still be “demilitarised”. Ukraine has said it won’t agree to preconditions or “ultimatums”.
Russia will fulfil its objective of “demilitarisation, in the sense of destroying the weapons infrastructure that threatens us”, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters in Moscow. “Even if we sign a peace agreement, it will definitely have to include such a clause.”
The rouble weakened again on Thursday as Russia continued to suffer the economic fallout from its invasion, after its credit rating was slashed to junk on the back of a wave of sanctions imposed by the US, the EU and other countries. The price of Brent crude, which collapsed two years ago, surged to almost $120 a barrel, further roiling the global economy.
Billionaire Oleg Deripaska, speaking at the Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum Thursday, said an “iron curtain” has fallen on Russia and the country is facing a severe crisis for at least three years. Deripaska, who has been sanctioned by the US since 2018, said the first step to getting out of the crisis is peace.
The extent of Moscow’s isolation was exposed late on Wednesday as the UN General Assembly voted 141 to 5 in favour of a measure urging Russia to immediately cease its aggression. Only North Korea, Syria, Belarus and Eritrea joined Russia in opposing the measure.
Mariupol encircled
Fighting continued regardless. Police in Kyiv said that there were explosions in the capital overnight, but that it was the result of Ukraine’s air defences hitting Russian missiles launched at the city.
In the south, a spokesperson for Russian-backed separatists threatened strikes on the port of Mariupol to demoralise the Ukrainian army and encourage its surrender, adding in comments broadcast on Rossiya 24 on Thursday that an evacuation corridor for civilians wasn’t working. A Pentagon official said earlier that Russian forces appeared to be preparing to assault the encircled port city.
Ukraine’s military headquarters said that Russia is sending four warships with paratroopers seeking to land them near Odessa and seize the port city. Ukrainian targets destroyed so far included 606 tanks and other military vehicles, 62 planes and 53 drones, the Interfax news service reported, citing Russia’s defence ministry.
Zelenskiy accused Russian forces of shelling routes that could be used for evacuation, as well as cutting off electricity, water, food and medical supplies “for peaceful civilians of Ukraine”.
Anti-aircraft weapons
The prime ministers of Lithuania and Estonia called for a humanitarian corridor to be established to allow people to leave, while acknowledging that Russia and Ukraine would need to agree on the plan. US secretary of state Antony Blinken is due to travel to Poland and the Baltic states after talks with Nato counterparts in Brussels later on Thursday.
The international order continued to feel the repercussions the war. US President Joe Biden will discuss its implications for the Indo-Pacific in a call on Thursday with fellow leaders of the so-called Quad nations comprising Australia, India and Japan.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that Japan would freeze the assets of oligarchs in his country, adding that it was “outrageous” for Putin to order Russian strategic nuclear forces be put on higher alert.
Germany, which until last week had a policy of refusing to send weapons into conflict zones, doubled down on its U-turn by approving the release of 2,700 Strela anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. Anti-aircraft weapons can be a “game-changer” in the conflict, even if only half of them hit their target, Eberhard Zorn, the inspector-general of the federal armed forces, told Funke Mediengruppe.
Further enlargement of the 27-nation EU is suddenly back on the table with Moldova and Georgia, both formerly part of the Soviet Union, submitting applications for membership. Ukraine applied to begin accession earlier this week, albeit the application process to align with the bloc takes years.
“Ukraine has set a process in motion and this will be discussed with member states, but right now the focus is on ending the war,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in Bucharest.
