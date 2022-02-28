Teenager joins fight by tracking aircraft of Russian tycoons

Jack Sweeney is now doing to Russian oligarchs what he did to Elon Musk.

After soaring to internet fame — and drawing the ire of the world’s richest person — with his viral Twitter account “Elon’s Jet”, Sweeney is now tracking the planes of some of Russia’s richest people, as they come under increasing international pressure over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

While the 19-year-old is hardly the only person to offer such services, what makes Sweeney’s accounts so unique is their easy accessibility and the enticing window they offer into the lives of today’s billionaires. Colby Howard, president of Paragon Intel — which provides corporate aviation intelligence through its product JetTrack — told Bloomberg that Sweeney’s Twitter accounts are the “People Magazine version” of corporate aviation intelligence.

“People are obsessed with wealth more than ever. It’s almost a form of paparazzi, that’s why this is popular,” Howard said.

Sweeney, for his part, says he started the accounts after receiving numerous requests to track the aircraft of Russia’s oligarchs. Using a list of planes being tracked by a blog called “Radar Spots”, the teen was able to quickly set up yet another Twitter account. It has garnered more than 53,000 followers in just a matter of days.