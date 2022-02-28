Zimbabwe platinum venture stalls as Impala seeks greater transparency

Tagwirei was sanctioned in 2020 by the US Treasury, which alleged that he bribed government officials and used political influence to win lucrative state deals. Tagwirei hasn’t commented on the sanctions.

The opacity of Kuvimba’s ownership has effectively halted development of the Darwendale mine, 65km east of Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare, leaving the project that’s central to Zimbabwe’s economic recovery stagnant. A project by Eurasian Resources Group on land taken from Anglo American Platinum has also stalled, as have Tharisa’s plans for a new platinum mine.

The talks between Great Dyke and Impala unravelled after the Johannesburg-based mining company said its internal processes required that it conduct due diligence on the project and its ownership, the people said. Impala had contemplated taking a stake, as well as processing its output, the people said.

Zimbabwe’s mines ministry referred queries to the ministry of finance, which didn’t respond to questions. Tagwirei didn’t answer calls to his mobile or immediately respond to text messages. Impala declined to comment.

Great Dyke CEO Alex Ivanov didn’t respond to a request for comment. Igor Higer, Great Dyke’s vice-chair, confirmed the receipt of questions and said he would respond. He has yet to do so.

Kuvimba CEO Simba Chinyemba said by email that the mine plan is being remodelled and an open pit rather than underground mine may be developed. While open-pit mining is cheaper, one of the people said ultimately an underground mine would need to be dug to fully exploit the ore body and a partner would be needed to process the ore.

Chinyemba said the start of construction would depend on the study and declined to comment on the talks with Impala or the identity of Kuvimba’s shareholders.

Great Dyke needs a partner to help fund the mine, which could ultimately cost $2bn and potentially produce 860,000 ounces of platinum group metals annually, and process its ore. Its been battling to raise $650m to get the project under way with initial production originally scheduled for 2022, the people said.

Kuvimba has said that Tagwirei has nothing to do with the company but has not explained how it came to control the assets, which include gold and nickel operations.

Impala has a listing in the US and assets in Canada, meaning that it will need to comply with any instructions regarding Tagwirei issued by the US Treasury. Tagwirei has also been sanctioned by the UK.

Bloomberg in May reported on a trove of emails, documents and WhatsApp messages that delineated the links between Tagwirei and Sotic, and the Financial Times and The Sentry followed with reports giving details of the relationship. The documents and communication seen by Bloomberg showed his participation in company decision-making and demonstrated that he at least partially controlled Sotic.

An agreement with Impala would have made it easier for financiers led by Cairo-based African Export-Import Bank to raise the funding for the project, the people said. Afreximbank’s head of Southern Africa, Humphrey Nwugo, declined to comment citing client confidentiality.

Impala owned the land upon which the Darwendale project is based until 2006, when it ceded a substantial portion of its mining concessions in the country after pressure to do so from the government of late former president Robert Mugabe. Zimbabwe has the world’s third-biggest reserves of platinum group metals.

