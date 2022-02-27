Tycoon Richard Li’s FWD files for IPO in Hong Kong after US setback

FWD Group, the Asian insurer backed by Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li, filed an application for an initial public offering in the city, after US-China tensions scuppered more ambitious plans for an overseas debut.

Sponsoring banks include Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase and CMBI, according to a filing on Monday to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which didn’t specify how much it would raise. The company could seek to raise about $1bn in a share sale in 2022, Bloomberg News reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter.

A listing may take place within the first half of the year, depending on market volatility and investor demand, the people said. Considerations are ongoing and the deal could still face delays, the people said.

In December, FWD switched its listing venue to Hong Kong from the US, where it had filed for an IPO that could have raised as much as $3bn. The plan hit a snag amid US regulators’ increasing unease over the long arm of the Chinese government, after a post-IPO probe of Didi Global kicked off a wide-ranging crackdown on firms listing overseas.

The ensuing rout wiped about $1.5-trillion of market value from Chinese companies globally, prompting the Securities and Exchange Commission to halt first-time share sales in the US by Chinese firms until recently. Although FWD has no business in China, the US market remains broadly closed to larger companies based in China and Hong Kong.

FWD’s value of new business rose to $686m in 2021, an 11% increase from the previous year, according to the filing Monday. VNB grew 28% on an underlying basis, a separate statement showed. Its segmental adjusted operating profit before tax climbed to $205m, up 64% from 2020.

The company recently raised more than $1.6bn in private placements with investors including an insurer backed by Apollo Global Management. The placements were set to value the company at about $9bn, which would imply about 1.2 to 1.3 times its embedded value, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

The company is using the funds raised in the private placements to reduce the company’s debt, repaying about $1.3bn last year and $250m in January, the filing showed.

