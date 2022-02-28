Risk managers warn SA must act to avert economic ruin

SA risks becoming a failed state if its “lack of decisive, ethical, and courageous leadership” persists and no action is taken to bolster economic growth and address high levels of poverty, unemployment and inequality, according to the Institute of Risk Management SA (IRMSA).

Leaders in the government and private sector need to urgently develop and execute risk mitigation strategies to respond to the country’s mounting challenges, IRMSA said.

“If SA a continues to experience a continued breakdown of ethical and legal principles, unmanageable societal unrest and breakdown of the rule of law, complete economic collapse becomes almost inevitable,” IRMSA, SA’s professional body for risk management said on Monday in a report published on its website.