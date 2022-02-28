Risk managers warn SA must act to avert economic ruin
Mitigation strategies are needed to respond to the country’s mounting challenges, says Institute of Risk Management SA
SA risks becoming a failed state if its “lack of decisive, ethical, and courageous leadership” persists and no action is taken to bolster economic growth and address high levels of poverty, unemployment and inequality, according to the Institute of Risk Management SA (IRMSA).
Leaders in the government and private sector need to urgently develop and execute risk mitigation strategies to respond to the country’s mounting challenges, IRMSA said.
“If SA a continues to experience a continued breakdown of ethical and legal principles, unmanageable societal unrest and breakdown of the rule of law, complete economic collapse becomes almost inevitable,” IRMSA, SA’s professional body for risk management said on Monday in a report published on its website.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s pledge to effect widespread structural reforms when he took power in 2018, have been stalled by powerful vested interests, leaving the economy stuck in its longest downward cycle since World War 2 and more than a third of the workforce unemployed. While steps, including bolstering electricity generation by independent power producers are showing progress, there are still intermittent blackouts that discourage investment.
Ramaphosa reiterated his commitment to usher in changes in his state of the nation address in February, appointing former mining executive Sipho Nkosi as the head of a team tasked with cutting restrictions that stifle business.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s February 23 budget, expanded on the president’s plans to create a more market-friendly economy, cutting the corporate tax rate by one percentage point to 27%.
A panel headed by acting chief justice Raymond Zondo that has spent almost four years investigating graft is due to publish a third volume of findings and recommendations on how to prevent a recurrence of the looting of taxpayer funds.
Bloomberg News.
