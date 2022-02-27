News

Musk says Starlink satellites are up and running after Ukraine plea

More terminals are on the way, tweets mogul in reply to Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov’s entreaty

27 February 2022 - 19:52 Natalia Kniazhevich
Elon Musk said his Starlink satellite service is up and running in Ukraine, responding to a plea from the deputy prime minister to supply satellite-based communications to help resist Russia’s invasion of the country. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Elon Musk said his Starlink satellite service is up and running in Ukraine in response to a plea by Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov to supply satellite-based communications to help resist Russia’s invasion of the country.

More Starlink terminals are en route, Musk tweeted on Saturday in reply to  Fedorov’s entreaty, without explaining how the equipment would get there.

Musk’s SpaceX plans to take thousands of Starlink satellites into orbit, creating an internet-service constellation that would work as a low-cost alternative to remote land-based systems that are vulnerable to interruption.

The billionaire previously donated 50 satellite terminals to restore the internet in Tonga, whose telecommunications network was severely disrupted by a tsunami this year.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from California on Friday with a payload of another 50 satellites. 

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

