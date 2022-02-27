BP to exit its 20% stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft

BP said it will exit its shareholding in Russian oil company Rosneft, the latest sign the West is willing to take dramatic measures to isolate Russia’s economy.

The British oil company, which has been in Russia for three decades, said on Sunday it will take a charge on its first-quarter results. It didn’t give details but said the carrying value of the asset stood at $14bn.

BP has come under pressure from the UK government over its stake in the Russian oil major, just as Western nations are trying to inflict as much economic pain as possible on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. CEO Bernard Looney was summoned by UKbusiness minister Kwasi Kwarteng to explain the company’s links last week. Kwarteng welcomed the move on Sunday.

“This military action represents a fundamental change. It has led the BP board to conclude, after a thorough process, that our involvement with Rosneft, a state-owned enterprise, simply cannot continue,” the company said in a statement.

The move — and the associated charge — may come as a shock to investors on Monday: BP shares have risen 15% this year, bolstered by rising oil prices even as pressure mounted on the company for its Russia links.

While BP reports its share of Rosneft production, reserves and profit for accounting purpose, it only receives a dividend payment from the Russian company. Last year, the London-based major received $640m in two payments from Rosneft. BP doesn’t have direct stakes in any of Rosneft’s fields nor physical access to the hydrocarbons they produce.

Rosneft wasn’t immediately available to comment.

