News

BP to exit its 20% stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft

BP has come under pressure from the UK government over its stake in the Russian oil major, as the West tries to inflict as much economic pain as possible on Moscow for invading Ukraine

27 February 2022 - 20:41 Emma Ross-Thomas
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

BP said it will exit its shareholding in Russian oil company Rosneft, the latest sign the West is willing to take dramatic measures to isolate Russia’s economy.

The British oil company, which has been in Russia for three decades, said on Sunday it will take a charge on its first-quarter results. It didn’t give details but said the carrying value of the asset stood at $14bn.

BP has come under pressure from the UK government over its stake in the Russian oil major, just as Western nations are trying to inflict as much economic pain as possible on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. CEO Bernard Looney was summoned by UKbusiness minister Kwasi Kwarteng to explain the company’s links last week. Kwarteng welcomed the move on Sunday.

“This military action represents a fundamental change. It has led the BP board to conclude, after a thorough process, that our involvement with Rosneft, a state-owned enterprise, simply cannot continue,” the company said in a statement.

The move — and the associated charge — may come as a shock to investors on Monday: BP shares have risen 15% this year, bolstered by rising oil prices even as pressure mounted on the company for its Russia links.

While BP reports its share of Rosneft production, reserves and profit for accounting purpose, it only receives a dividend payment from the Russian company. Last year, the London-based major received $640m in two payments from Rosneft. BP doesn’t have direct stakes in any of Rosneft’s fields nor physical access to the hydrocarbons they produce. 

Rosneft wasn’t immediately available to comment.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Presidency again fails to censure Russia as Putin raises the stakes in Ukraine

Russian president orders military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert
National
2 hours ago

S&P cuts Russia’s rating to junk, Moody’s issues junk warning

Ratings agencies say reviews in place for further downgrades
World
2 hours ago

West’s Swift bank sanctions will hurt Russia, but will they save Ukraine?

US and EU implement restrictive banking measures against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine
News
5 hours ago

Germany defence spending: Scholz moves to arm Ukraine

Country seen as discarding decades of reluctance linked to its role in the 20th century’s bloodiest conflicts
News
5 hours ago

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine fails to make the front pages in China

President Xi Jinping has yet to comment on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
BP to exit its 20% stake in Russian oil producer ...
News
2.
Musk says Starlink satellites are up and running ...
News
3.
Canada looks for ways to get RT off the airways
News
4.
West’s Swift bank sanctions will hurt Russia, but ...
News
5.
Germany defence spending: Scholz moves to arm ...
News

Related Articles

ADRIAN SAVILLE: Ukraine crisis has jolted us awake after sleepwalking for too ...

Opinion

GEORGE PHILIPAS: Russian-Ukrainian war might be the boon SA has been waiting for

Opinion

STEVEN KUO: A failure of dialogue and all of humanity

Opinion / Columnists

MIKE DOLAN: Emerging-market and eurozone stocks go south over Ukraine

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.