Russian forces move closer to Kyiv

Kyiv may fall to Russian forces in a matter of hours as Ukraine’s air defences have been effectively eliminated, according to a senior Western intelligence official.

Russian troops are advancing towards Kyiv down both sides of the Dnieper River and look set to take the capital, the official said. The Russian military also controls several airfields it can use to funnel more forces into the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is believed to be aiming to control all of Ukraine, though military actions have so far been concentrated in the east, south and centre of the country, the official said. Putin’s end game is seen as removing the government in Kyiv to install a puppet regime.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has vowed to defend his country and insisted that he and his government will remain in the capital. The official said that the city of 3-million people could suffer extreme violence as the Russians take control.

The initial wave of Russia’s attack on Ukraine involved 75 heavy and medium bombers and more than 100 missiles of various types, according to a US defence official who briefed reporters.

Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service said its personnel came under attack at 5am local time in five provinces ranged around the country’s northeastern borders, as well as through Donbas and occupied Crimea, to the south.

Russian tanks were reported to have reached the outskirts of Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, by midmorning, and to be fighting in the Kherson region just north of Crimea. By early afternoon, CNN showed Russian troops apparently in control of Hostomel airport, outside Kyiv, following an air assault.

Mykhaylo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskiy, suggested Russian forces were trying to secure the base as a bridgehead for an operation to decapitate the government. “Landing of airborne troops is possible. There could be an attempt to enter the government’s bloc,” Podolyak said. “One of the goals is to remove top authorities.”

In an unequal battle — Russia spends more than 10 times as much on defence — Ukraine said it had shot down Russian aircraft and destroyed tanks and was holding firm along a long eastern front. Russia’s defence ministry said it had destroyed 74 military facilities, including 11 air fields, three command posts, a naval base and 18 radar stations for anti-aircraft batteries.

Bloomberg News