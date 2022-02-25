Moscow may agree to talks on Ukraine

Russia’s Vladimir Putin is reportedly open to sending a delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine. Earlier, China’s leader Xi Jinping told Putin that Moscow should negotiate with the government in Kyiv.



Russian forces continued attacks on military and civilian targets on the second day of their invasion, after the US and its allies imposed new sanctions and President Joe Biden warned of “a dangerous moment for all of Europe.”

European Union leaders backed a broad sanctions package late on Thursday that they said will limit Russia’s access to Europe’s financial sector and restrict key technologies. Leaders from the Nato held virtual talks on the alliance’s next steps starting at 3pm in Brussels.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine’s military had so far prevented Russia from achieving its objectives. “Russia will have to talk to us sooner or later, talk about how to end the fighting and stop this invasion,” Zelenskiy said in a morning address. “The sooner this conversation begins, the smaller the losses to Russia itself.”

EU to Freeze Assets of Putin, Lavrov

EU diplomats approved a plan to sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin and foreign minister Sergei Lavrov over the invasion of Ukraine, a largely symbolic step that would freeze their overseas assets, according to two senior officials.

The asset freeze, which would come in addition to a broader package of sanctions that the EU approved early on Friday, doesn’t affect the ability of Putin or Lavrov to travel, the officials said, as the EU seeks to keep diplomatic avenues open. Officially, Putin has very few assets, making his wealth something of a mystery.

Russia Says It Captured Airfield Near Kyiv

Even as Vladimir Putin reportedly signalled a willingness to talk, Russian forces have taken the Hostomel airfield near Kyiv and blockaded the city from the west, Interfax reported, citing the Defense Ministry in Moscow.

Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said the capital is on the defensive and that explosions can be heard around the city of 2.8-million.

The Hostomel airfield is able to accommodate large transport planes and the Russian military could use it to funnel equipment for its assault on Kyiv, about 30km northwest of downtown.

Russia Ready to Talk With Ukraine, Interfax Reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to authorise talks with Ukraine on a possible neutral status for the country, the Kremlin said on Friday, according to the Interfax news service.

Putin’s willing to take up Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s proposal to discuss neutrality and to send officials from the Kremlin and Russia’s foreign and defense ministries to the Belarusian capital, Minsk, for discussions with representatives from the government of Ukraine, said Putin aide Dmitry Peskov, Interfax reported.

The rouble and Russian stocks extended their day’s gains on the Interfax report. The rouble was 2.9% stronger and the MOEX stock index climbed 19%. The Stoxx Europe 600 index also added to today’s gains to trade 2.5% up, while futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 turned higher.

Russia Lacks Options to Replace Foreign Chips

Technology sanctions will have a huge impact on Russia after the Kremlin’s push for import substitution failed to create a viable domestic microchip, said Karen Kazaryan, general director of the internet Research Institute.

While Chinese chip makers can cover some of the shortfall, Russian companies will begin feeling the effect of shortages within a year, Kazaryan said.

Key chip-making countries Japan, Taiwan and South Korea have signalled they’ll follow suit with export controls announced by the US that will target Russia’s ability to buy semiconductors and other technologies.

Putin Tells Tycoons Banks First in Line for Aid

Banks are taking precedence as Russia devises a domestic response to sanctions rolled out by Western governments.

Russian state aid will initially focus on assisting lenders hit with penalties, according to two people who attended a closed meeting with Putin to discuss the impact of the conflict on big business.

The message to the gathered billionaires and corporate titans underscores the urgency facing Putin’s government at home while the showdown in Ukraine intensifies. Retaining depositor confidence is crucial in a country where bouts of economic turmoil have in the past wiped out savings and prompted bank runs.

Erdogan Says West Must Offer More Than ‘Advice’

Turkey’s president urged Nato allies to take firmer action after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, accusing the western alliance of doing too little in response to Putin’s attack.

“The West continues to just offer advice,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul. Leaders of the Nato members should discuss what action to take at the virtual meeting later on Friday, he said.

Russia Says Surrender is Condition for Ukraine Talks

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow won’t talk to the government in Kyiv until Ukraine’s military surrenders.

“We’re ready for negotiations at any time, as soon as the Ukrainian armed forces respond to our president’s call, stop resistance ,and lay down their weapons,” Lavrov said in Moscow after meeting representatives of Ukrainian breakaway areas.

Lavrov repeated Putin’s says that the invasion seeks the “demilitarisation and denazification” of Ukraine and reinforced the Kremlin’s uncompromising stance towards the government in Kyiv.

China’s Xi Urges Putin to Negotiate With Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with Putin by phone and encouraged Russia and Ukraine to negotiate to “address problems,” China state TV said on Friday.

“China supports Russia and Ukraine to resolve issues through negotiations,” Xi said during the call, according to China Central Television. He reiterated that China’s position has always been to respect every country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Putin told Xi he’s willing to hold high-level negotiations with Ukraine, the China report said.

Xi and Putin are close allies and met this month in Beijing around the Olympics. Beijing has declined to rebuke Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, while pledging normal trade and interactions also with Kyiv. An important energy supplier to China, Russia has strengthened trade ties with Beijing over the past decade.

Still, the repeated call for territorial integrity to be respected hints at a degree of discomfort in Beijing with the offensive. China has also been keen to portray itself as an international statesman and supporter of global rules-based institutions.

Zelenskiy Says Europe is Too Slow to Help Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a plea for more support and additional sanctions against the Kremlin as he said Russian tanks are “shooting at residential buildings.”

“This is not just Russia’s invasion in Ukraine — this is the beginning of a war against Europe, against the unity of Europe, against elementary human rights in Europe,” Zelenskiy said in a televised address from Kyiv. “Europe has sufficient force to stop this aggression.”

Baltic Nato States Pledge More Weapons for Ukraine

Estonia said it would send additional Javelin anti-armour missiles to Ukraine to bolster the country’s defences, according to its defence ministry, which didn’t elaborate.

Estonia and fellow Baltic Nato members Latvia and Lithuania had already given Ukraine a number of the US-made anti-tank missiles this month. Lithuania also said it would be providing Ukraine with automatic rifles, helmets and armoured vests.

Baltic States Join Poland in Banning Russian TV Networks

The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are taking measures they say are aimed at limiting the spread of war propaganda and disinformation by banning the broadcasting of several Russian and Belarus television news channels.

“This is necessary to fight false information and war propaganda of Russian channels and the narrative they are trying to build,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said at a press conference. Poland on Thursday announced it was prohibiting some Russian channels as well, including RT, a Kremlin-backed media outlet, and Rossija 24.

Western nations have accused Moscow of spreading falsehoods about activities in Ukraine as a pretext for an invasion. The EU earlier this week sanctioned several Russian media figures, including Margarita Simonyan, the head of RT.

Four Million Refugees Possible From Ukraine, UN Says

UN agencies forecast as many as 4-million refugees will flee Ukraine to neighbouring countries if the Russian invasion continues.

At a briefing Friday in Geneva, UN officials said thousands of people displaced by the conflict are already crossing borders from Ukraine into Moldova, Romania, Hungary and Poland.

The UN High Commission for Refugees reported substantial movements of people in Ukraine, with more than 100,000 leaving their homes and “several thousand” crossing borders since the invasion began.

EU Leaders Still Discussing Cutting Off Russia From SWIFT

Leaders of the EU discussed stronger options, including cutting Russia off the SWIFT international payments system, during their summit on Thursday night, according to an EU official. Several leaders urged their counterparts to adopt the measure as part of the second package of sanctions, the official said.

But several other governments, including those of Germany, France and Italy, have strongly opposed a Swift cut-off amid concerns about the impact of such a move on their financial operations and economies, including jeopardising payments for gas from Russia.

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that removing Russia from SWIFT “is always an option.”

Uefa Moves Champions League Final to Paris

The European football governing body, Uefa, will move the final of its flagship Champions League tournament scheduled for May 28 from Saint Petersburg, Russia, to Paris’s Stade de France. The decision was made at an Executive Committee meeting after the “grave escalation of the security situation in Europe,” Uefa said in a statement.

Merkel Calls Invasion ‘Profound’ Turning Point

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “a profound turning point in European history,” and said Vladimir Putin’s “war of aggression” must be stopped.

During Merkel’s 16-year chancellorship that ended in late 2021, she was seen as a pillar of global stability and worked hard to promote the rules-based international democratic order. She played a central role in establishing the Minsk agreement seeking a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“There is no justification whatsoever for this blatant breach of international law, and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” Merkel said, according to the news agency DPA, in some of her first public says as a private citizen. “My thoughts and my solidarity are with the Ukrainian people and the government led by President Zelenskiy in these frightful hours and days.”

As War Rages, Europe Laps Up Russian Gas

Russian gas exports to Europe through Ukraine jumped almost 38% on Thursday and are expected to increase by another 24% on Friday as the EU finalises a package of sanctions that largely spared Moscow’s energy industry.

The higher flows are an awkward reminder of Europe’s dependency on Moscow for energy. Russia is the continent’s biggest gas supplier, providing more than a third of the region’s needs. About a third of those shipments typically transit via Ukraine.

EU Economy Chiefs Warn of Domestic Sanctions Impact

The EU’s top economy officials warned that the effects of the new sanctions package targeting Russia will be felt domestically as well. “Clearly if we’re applying a massive sanctions package against Russia, it’s also going to have certain consequences on the European economy,” EU executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday before a meeting of the bloc’s finance ministers.

“Of course we will pay a price economically for this war,” said Paolo Gentiloni, the EU’s economy commissioner. “It will have an impact, but the costs of reacting to this invasion, to this violation of international law, are costs we must afford.”

EU Members Report Increased Traffic over Ukraine Border

Poland’s border service said 38,200 people entered the country from Ukraine over the last 24 hours, with traffic almost three times the pre-invasion average. Romania registered 5,300 entries, including Romanian and foreign citizens, on Thursday, more than double the figure the previous day.

War in Ukraine Risks Displacing 1 Million, Straining East EU

In Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban signed an executive order exempting Ukrainian refugees from his country’s harsh asylum restrictions, which the EU’s top court has called illegal. Slovakia, another border state, opened four reception centres along its eastern frontier.

Ukraine Reports Dangerous Fighting Close to Kyiv

Russian forces continue to advance closer to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, along the western bank of the Dnieper river, where they are being engaged by Ukrainian forces, presidential spokesperson Oleksiy Arestovych said.

The most dangerous situation is now near the towns of Dymer, Ivankiv, Vorzel and Bucha, the last two of which are about 20 miles (32km) from the center of Kyiv, he said. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down two missiles and a Russian SU-27 fighter jet overnight near Kyiv as Russian forces continued to attack airfields and military bases across the country.

Ukraine stopped Russian attacks on the eastern side of the Dnieper near Chernihiv and Sumy in Ukraine’s east, where they were no longer attacking, while battles continued in southern Ukraine as well, Arestovych said.

Sanctions Seen Causing Rate Hikes, Possible Recession in Russia

New US and European sanctions are likely to force Russia’s central bank to sharply increase interest rates and could trigger a recession, according to economists.

Elina Ribakova, deputy chief economist at the Institute of International Finance in Washington, said she sees a “high likelihood” of a recession as the central bank will have to raise its key rate to the mid-teens from the current 9.5%.

“A recession should not be excluded,” Morgan Stanley strategists, led by Alina Slyusarchuk, said in a report on Friday. They forecast the key rate will rise to more than 13%, with an emergency hike possible if instability rises. The government, they said, will likely tap the $175 billion wealth fund to support state companies and hard-hit sectors.

Russia Bans UK Planes From Its Airspace

Russia banned British planes from its airspace, effective immediately, the aviation watchdog said in a statement. The measure — which includes transit flights — was taken in response to similar step from the British side, it said.

Among other things, the airspace bans are an issue for long-haul flights between Europe and Asia, forcing carriers to take longer alternate flight paths.

Zelenskiy Says He’s No. 1 Target But Staying in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his intelligence services have identified him as Russia’s top target, yet he’s staying in Kyiv with his ruling team and his family will also remain in the country.

“According to our information, the enemy marked me as the number one target,” Zelenskiy said in an early-morning video address in which he assessed the first day of the Russian invasion. “My family is the number two target. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state.”

As his government reported that fighting is raging north of the capital, Zelenskiy said saboteurs had entered Kyiv and urged people there to follow curfew rules. Zelenskiy had calls early Friday with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

Russian Central Bank Pledges Aid for Sanctioned Lenders

The Bank of Russia said it’s ready to help shore up the big lenders on which the US and its allies are imposing sanctions, assuring depositors that they’ll still be able to access rouble and foreign-currency deposits.

The central bank said about 80% of the balance sheets of the banks are in roubles and it’s prepared to provide the local and foreign-currency funds necessary to support them. The lenders had developed plans in preparation for sanctions, which the US has been threatening for months, the Bank of Russia said without elaborating.

The US announced sanctions on Russia’s biggest banks, Sberbank and VTB, as well as several other smaller institutions, late Thursday in what Biden said were the most severe limits imposed on the country to date. Sberbank mistakenly published a statement on Thursday morning, before Biden announced the measures, that it was on the list.

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com