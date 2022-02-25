How war in Ukraine threatens the world’s economic recovery

GLOBAL INSIGHT: Three Economic Scenarios as Russia Attacks

In the first, a swift end to fighting prevents a further upward spiral in commodity markets, keeping US and European economic recoveries just about on track. Central bankers would have to tweak their plans, not scrap them.

In the second scenario, a prolonged conflict, tougher Western response and disruptions to Russia’s oil and gas exports would deliver a bigger energy shock and a major blow to global markets. That would likely take ECB rate hikes off the table this year, while Fed tightening would slow down.

A worst-case outcome would see Europe’s gas supply cut off, triggering a recession, while the US would see significantly tighter financial conditions, a bigger hit to growth, and a markedly more dovish Fed.

Wars are inherently unpredictable, and the actual outcome is likely to be messier than any of these stylised versions. Wild swings in financial markets on Thursday illustrated the uncertainty. Still, the scenarios should help frame thinking about possible paths ahead.

Scenario 1: Oil and Gas Keep Flowing

An optimistic scenario sees no disruption to oil and gas supplies, with prices stabilising at their current levels. Financial conditions tighten, but without a sustained slide in global markets.

That kind of optimism was in evidence on oil markets after new sanctions on Russia were unveiled by the US and its allies.

“The sanctions we imposed exceed anything that’s ever been done,’’ Biden said on Thursday. They include penalties on five banks, including Russia’s biggest lender Sberbank, with $1-trillion in total assets. Export controls will limit Russia’s access to hi-tech products, and personal sanctions targeted the country’s elite.

But Russian energy supplies weren’t targeted for punishment. Oil prices dropped in response, with futures closing below $93 a barrel in New York.

Energy prices are the main channel through which the Ukraine war has an immediate impact far from the front lines. The risk is especially acute in Europe, because Russia is its main supplier of oil and gas.

Soaring energy costs accounted for more than half the euro area’s record inflation rate in January. European natural-gas futures peaked above €140 per megawatt-hour on Thursday, after jumping as much as 62% in the day.

Added to the oil effect, that could leave euro-area inflation touching 3% by year-end. There might be other spillovers too from a sanctions-induced recession in Russia. But the bloc would likely escape recession and an ECB rate hike in December would remain in play.

In the US, more expensive gasoline and moderate financial tightening would drag on growth. The country may ship more of its natural gas to Europe, raising prices at home. Headline CPI inflation may exceed 8% in February and end the year close to 5%, compared with the 3.3% consensus.

Still, the Fed would probably look beyond the temporary price shock and go ahead with its plans to start raising interest rates in March — though not by 50 basis points.

“Barring an unexpected turn in the economy, I believe it will be appropriate to move the funds rate up in March and follow with further increases in the coming months,’’ Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said on Thursday.