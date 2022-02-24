Dutch gas prices soar 62% on Russian invasion of Ukraine

European energy prices soared after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, prompting Western governments to vow further sanctions to punish Moscow.

Benchmark Dutch gas futures rose as much as 62%, the most since at least 2005, in their fourth-straight daily advance. German power for March jumped as much as 58%. Coal and oil also surged.

Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin vowed to “demilitarise” the country and replace its leaders. The attacks triggered the worst security crisis Europe has faced since World War 2 and threaten to worsen the continent’s energy-supply crunch, already the deepest in decades.

The government in Kyiv declared martial law and pleaded for international support including harsher sanctions, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calling on citizens to take up arms. Nato said it is deploying additional land and air forces to member countries near Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden is expected to address the crisis again later on Thursday, according to a White House official. Leaders from the Group of Seven countries spoke by phone as countries grapple with how to respond. The UK announced a package of sanctions against Russia, while the US and EU promised more penalties.

Energy crisis

The crisis puts fuel supplies in Europe at further risk. The continent depends on Russia for more than a third of its gas supplies, and about a third of those flows are shipped via Ukraine. Low inventories of the fuel last year sent prices to record levels, and volumes from Russia have been curbed since the second half 2021.

“In the extreme risk case, which we would define as one that has a lasting and material negative impact on global growth, the conflict could escalate to a level that pushes Western nations to accept a disruption of Russia’s energy flow,” analysts from UBS Group AG said in a note Thursday.