Macron’s diplomatic gamble in Russia has support of voters, so far

Emmanuel Macron’s support is holding up ahead of April’s presidential election though he has positioned himself at the centre of faltering efforts to contain the Ukraine crisis.

The French leader has devoted more time to foreign affairs in an election year than any of his predecessors as he joined US and European diplomacy to avoid war.

He has spoken about 10 times with Vladimir Putin since the Russian president began massing troops near Ukraine in November, and travelled to Moscow for talks.

But each time Macron reported he was making progress, Putin contradicted him.

Macron’s aides acknowledge he has adopted a high-risk approach. They argue that even if his efforts end in failure, and Russia does launch a full-scale invasion of its neighbour despite its claims to the contrary, he will emerge stronger for having at least tried.

So far, voters are proving them right.

Though no published survey has specifically asked what respondents think of Macron’s handling of the crisis, he widened his lead over his rivals, according to a compilation of polls published on Monday and would pull in about 25% of the first-round vote on April 10.

Macron also has a clear margin in the second round and is the overwhelming favourite to win against any of the other candidates, polls show.

Some of his main rivals — nationalist leader Marine Le Pen and far-right former media pundit Eric Zemmour — are facing criticism themselves for being too pro-Russia over the years.

They have lashed out at Macron for “weaponising” the conflict, with Republicans candidate Valerie Pecresse and far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon saying he has been played by Putin.

Macron began speaking to Putin within weeks of taking office in 2017, saying it was important to keep channels of communication open and casting himself as a leader able to talk to the US’s enemies. Stung by Russia’s expanding influence in Africa and Putin’s latest actions, Macron’s tone has recently hardened.

The Russian leader informed Macron on Monday of his intention to recognise two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine, just one hour before making it public, in a short and sober phone call, according to a French official.

That was after Moscow had said there were “no concrete plans” for a summit between Putin and US President Joe Biden, throwing into question the fate of a French proposal publicised hours earlier.

Macron swiftly condemned Putin’s decision to back Donetsk and Luhansk, calling it a “unilateral violation of Russia’s international commitments and an attack on the sovereignty of Ukraine”.

On Tuesday, Macron’s advisers admitted they had not expected the move.

Bloomberg