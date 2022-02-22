Goldman ex-banker met Najib Razak before bond deals for 1MDB fund, court hears

The star witness in the bribery trial of former Goldman Sachs Group banker Roger Ng testified that ex-Goldman chief Lloyd Blankfein met in 2009 then-Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak just ahead of big bond deals for the country’s 1MDB fund — and that the meeting came with an agenda.

In return for the lucrative business, Goldman was to get Najib’s three children jobs at the bank, former Southeast Asia chair Tim Leissner told the jury on Tuesday in his second day of testimony about the 1MDB scheme.

Leissner was describing the lengths he said he, his subordinate Ng and a tight circle of Goldman partners went to to loot billions of dollars from the Malaysian wealth fund. He has pleaded guilty to money laundering and bribery of foreign officials. Ng, former head of investment banking in Malaysia, is charged with conspiring with him to launder money and violate US anti-bribery laws. Ng is the only former Goldman banker to go on trial in the scandal.

Leissner testified that Ng told him Najib was coming to New York to visit his children in the US for the Thanksgiving holiday and that Malaysian financier Jho Low thought it would be a good chance for Blankfein and Najib to meet and promote the bond transactions. Low is now a fugitive.

After meeting with Low, Ng said Najib wanted to get his children the Goldman jobs, Leissner told the jury in federal court in Brooklyn, New York. Ng, who had travelled to New York to meet his Goldman bosses, told Leissner he had met Najib’s children himself, according to Leissner.

“Just met PM’s three children at his apartment, am with Jho at his apartment,” Leissner read to the jury from an email. He said Ng added, “Meeting him again tomorrow and will work at getting his three children to join Goldman Sachs.”

Leissner expressed no qualms but instead enthusiastically replied, “Sounds good, let’s get them in.”

He explained his reasoning, saying, “The prime minister of Malaysia was potentially great business for us, so I felt having the children of the prime minister work for us would potentially be seen, not just for the prime minister, [but that] all others in Asia would take notice.”

In the end, Leissner testified, he helped get Najib’s daughter a job at TPG.

Earlier on Tuesday, Leissner testified that to obscure the role of Low in their fundraising efforts for 1MDB, they came up with code names for him, including friend and PMO (for the Malaysian prime minister’s office). He told the court that he and Ng — along with senior Goldman officials, including Andrea Vella, a former co-head of investment banking in Asia — used the code names to conceal the extent of Low’s involvement in the fundraising projects from other partners at the bank.

“Had we raised his name in his true capacity, we would not have been approved” by Goldman oversight officials, Leissner said. “It was a red flag that would have stopped the transaction.”

But they were threading a needle, Leissner suggested. He told the jurors how the same group decided to acknowledge some level of involvement by Low, because he was already publicly associated with 1MDB. When asked by oversight personnel, Leissner said they agreed to say Low was connected to 1MDB’s predecessor fund and that he had ties to Abu Dhabi, where government entities had agreed to provide support for 1MDB.

“We had decided that that would be safe,” he said.

Bloomberg