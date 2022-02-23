Aston Martin sees DBX orders offsetting Valkyrie supercar delays

Aston Martin expects demand for its DBX SUV to help balance out delays for the Valkyrie supercar as the carmaker pushes ahead with its turnaround plan.

The Gaydon, England-based carmaker expects “meaningful growth” in 2022, as it rolls out new variants of the DBX, including the 707, billed as the most powerful SUV, Aston said on Wednesday. The manufacturer is also working on a V12 version of the Vantage sports car, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Aston says the new variants, along with price increases across a range of products, will help improve profitability. The company has spent the last 18 months restructuring after a rescue by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll. The 62-year-old fashion mogul injected cash and forged closer ties with Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz in the shift to electric and self-driving cars.

The carmaker reported fourth quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of £65.6m (R1.3bn), falling short of analysts’ estimates of £81m. The company said it is on track to achieve its medium-term revenue and profit targets.

Shares fell as much as 6.3% after initially rising, and were down 1.7% at 1.38pm in London. The stock has lost 20% since the start of the year.

Aston expects to deliver more than 6,600 vehicles in 2022, a rise of 8%, and plans to spend about £300m on capital expenditures and research & development, it said in a statement. Net debt rose to £892m.

The carmaker will have hybrid variants of all its models in the next two years, with the first fully electric cars by 2025, Stroll said in an interview. Aston also plans to deliver as many as 90 Valkyries this year.

Aston, alongside other carmakers like Stellantis, said that tight global supply chains continue to challenge production.

In January, Aston said delayed deliveries of the £2.4m Valkyrie had reduced its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation by about £15m. Still, the company said it sold more than 3,000 DBXs in the year, giving it a 20% share of the luxury SUV market.

“Aston Martin’s modest 2022 guidance is for more than 6,600 units, up 8%, driven by DBX and a 16-17% Ebitda margin vs 12.6% in 2021, though it may prove conservative given strong order intake across the ageing sports-car range, sold out until nthe fourth quarter,” said Michael Dean, Bloomberg Intelligence automotive analyst. “Guidance is 150 bps below consensus — partly explained by 40% fewer Valkyrie budgeted — while free-cash burn is expected to be about £120m, which is key to ensuring that a further capital injection is unnecessary ahead of a complete relaunch of sports cars in 2023.”

“We always mentioned that 2023 is the year we become profitable,” Stroll said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.