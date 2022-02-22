News

Mboweni’s block on PIC executive bonus ruled ‘invalid’ by Labour Court

Former finance minister had instructed that executive bonuses be withheld amid a governance scandal, but ruling could see R51m payouts reinstated

22 February 2022 - 19:29 Antony Sguazzin
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: PHILL MAKAGOE/GALLO IMAGES
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: PHILL MAKAGOE/GALLO IMAGES

Africa’s biggest fund manager lost a Labour Court case that may compel it to pay bonuses to executives that were withheld on instruction from former finance minister Tito Mboweni amid a governance scandal.

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which oversees R2.34-trillion in assets, was ordered in a February 18 ruling by judge Graham Mashoana to pay Mervin Muller, its former head of private equity, R3.28m plus interest the court said he was contractually entitled to.

The order may mean that other executives will be eligible to their performance-related bonuses — about R51m  of payments were held back in 2018 and 2019.

The money manager, which mainly oversees the pensions of state workers, faced allegations of corruption, political interference and governance lapses during months of testimony at a judicial inquiry, the findings of which were released in March last year. Senior managers including former CEO Dan Matjila left the organisation and some were fired. A number of executives have demanded their bonuses.

Mboweni “did what he did to prevent the PIC from performing its contractual obligations”, Mashoana said. “His actions are invalid” because they were beyond the scope of his legal authority, the Johannesburg-based judge said.

Mboweni, who resigned from the cabinet in August, referred queries to the current minister, Enoch Godongwana, or his deputy. The PIC declined to comment, saying it was studying the judgment. The National Treasury, which is overseen by Godongwana, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Muller, who left the company in March 2019, declined to comment.

The PIC has two weeks to decide whether to appeal.

The money manager said in 2020 it didn’t pay out long-term incentives for the 2017/2018 financial year, while long- and short-term incentives for the 2018/2019 year were withheld. At the time the National Treasury said the bonuses wouldn’t be paid until it was determined if the executives played a role in the collapse of governance at the institution.

• Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.

Compensation Fund tightens relationship with PIC

Several of the changes are to comply with requirements of the auditor-general
National
2 weeks ago

Public Investment Corporation’s fired CFO Matshepo More seeks reinstatement

More says she was unfairly dismissed because the asset manager did not follow procedure
National
4 weeks ago

PIC and Daybreak Farms embroiled in leadership battle

The board of poultry producer accuses the fund manager of unduly interfering in its internal affairs
National
1 month ago

MICHAEL AVERY: PIC’s role in RBPlat deal pivotal in bidding war between Implats and Northam

That the Public Investment Corporation has not decided on the offer yet is telling
Opinion
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Mboweni’s block on PIC executive bonus ruled ...
News
2.
African fintech entrepreneurs start first ...
News
3.
Citigroup maps expansion of commercial banking ...
News
4.
Falling groundwater levels put brakes on Tesla’s ...
News
5.
Kenya’s MarketForce start-up raises $40m
News

Related Articles

PIC doubles its stake in Dis-Chem

Companies / Retail & Consumer

AEEI and PFB stumped by Nedbank’s termination of their banking facilities

Companies / Financial Services

Nedbank to cut banking ties with firm in Iqbal Survé stable

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.