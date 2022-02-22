Kenya’s MarketForce start-up raises $40m

Kenyan technology company MarketForce has raised $40m in a funding round led by V8 Capital Partners of Nigeria to expand its digital retail distribution business.

The round of equity and debt financing was concluded with participation from other investors, including Ten13 VC and SOSV Select Fund, according to the company, which operates a digital retail distribution platform. Ken Njoroge, co-founder of Africa payments firm Cellulant, invested in MarketForce too and joins the company’s board as its chair.

Investors have shown more interest in African technology enterprises since last year when start-ups on the continent raised a record $5bn. While most of the funding by far comes from offshore sources, Africa-focused companies like V8 Capital Partners are increasing their investments in the region.

MarketForce, founded in 2018, operates a business-to-business commerce platform dubbed RejaReja, Swahili for retail. Merchants can use it to source, order and pay for inventory, access finance and collect payments.

“Our goal is to be the ultimate partner for informal merchants, empowering them to maximise their profits and grow in a digital age,” MarketForce CEO Tesh Mbaabu said.

The new funds will be used to expand into fresh markets and products. After entering Nigeria in November, MarketForce is moving into Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda as well as two other markets in West Africa.

“We are targeting to serve over 1-million active merchants on our platform in Sub-Saharan Africa by 2025,” Mbaabu said. The start-up plans to double its workforce before the end of the year from the current 400, he said.

“We are proud to partner and build the future of retail in Africa by helping to optimise supply chains and catalyse the digitisation of the African retail ecosystem,” said Tobi Oke, general partner at V8 Capital. The business “holds a lot of untapped potential to improve incomes and enable millions of African merchants to grow”, he said.

