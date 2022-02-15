Remote work is here to stay and will be the norm in future
A decade from now, offices will be used for one thing and one thing only: quality time with colleagues. This seemingly bold prediction comes from Prithwiraj Choudhury, a Harvard Business School professor and expert on remote work.
“We will probably in 10 years stop calling this ‘remote work’. We’ll just call it work,” he said...
