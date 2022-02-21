Putin recognises breakaway regions, intensifying standoff with the West
Rouble weakens and Moscow stock market plunges 15% — its steepest drop since 2008 — as Russian leader signs pact with separatist leaders
Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the self-proclaimed separatist republics that Russia backs in eastern Ukraine late on Monday, intensifying a standoff with the West as the US warns Moscow plans an invasion of its neighbour.
Putin signed aid and co-operation pacts with separatist leaders at a Kremlin ceremony after a televised address to Russians.
“I consider it necessary to take the long overdue decision to recognise the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic,” Putin said.
He followed up with a demand that the government in Kyiv stop all military action immediately or bear full responsibility for “the possible continuation of bloodshed”. Ukraine and the West accuse Russia of instigating violence as part of a so-called “false flag” operation to justify intervention.
It’s the latest move in Putin’s 20-year campaign to restore Russia’s dominance over its former Soviet neighbours and prevent them forging closer ties with the West, particularly with the Nato. The Russian leader has railed against Nato’s expansion into the east and raised the stakes in the latest crisis by demanding the military alliance exclude Ukraine from future membership and roll back its forces to positions they held in 1997.
It’s unclear for now what the announcement means for the risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine that the US and Nato have warned about for months. They accuse Russia of massing more than 150,000 troops near Ukraine in preparation for a possible attack, something the Kremlin has repeatedly denied. Putin said at a meeting of his Security Council Monday that Russia was not considering the question of annexing the two territories.
Hours before his TV address, Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of his intention to sign the decree in calls on Monday, in which the European leaders “expressed disappointment” but showed willingness to continue contacts, according to a Kremlin statement.
The US and its allies have warned that any intervention in Ukraine would prompt swift and severe economic sanctions against Russia, though it’s not certain how far they may go in response to Putin’s decision to recognise the breakaway regions. They have also made clear they would not send troops into Ukraine themselves if Putin attacked.
The Russian president’s decision to recognise the separatists effectively torpedoes years of diplomatic efforts to implement a peace accord to resolve a conflict that has killed 14,000 since Russia-backed separatists seized control of the two areas in 2014. The move also casts further doubt on hopes raised Sunday of a possible US-Russia summit meeting to ease tensions.
In a televised address to Russians late on Monday, Putin devoted part of his argument to a historical recitation aimed at showing that Russia’s former Soviet neighbours were created by the Bolsheviks and don’t deserve to be considered as genuine independent states.
Recognition of the territories marks the fourth time that Putin has unilaterally redrawn the borders that emerged from the Soviet Union’s collapse 30 years ago. After Russia’s 2008 war with Georgia, it recognised the breakaway territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states. In 2014, Putin annexed Crimea from Ukraine.
The move on recognition came after Russia’s Security Council on Monday endorsed the move at a special meeting. The Kremlin statement didn’t mention the separatists’ request for military aid along with recognition.
Officials who spoke at the meeting urged Putin to recognise the separatists, with some saying the borders of what Russia would now regard as a sovereign and independent state should extend further to include the whole of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk provinces — about 70% of which remain under the control of the government in Kyiv.
The MOEX stock index extended losses, trading down 15% in the Moscow evening session — its steepest drop on an intraday basis since 2008. The rouble was 3.2% weaker at 80.0201 per dollar in Moscow.
Earlier on Monday, state television showed appeals from the separatists’ leaders for recognition, calling on the Kremlin to agree to provide military support, as well. Last week, Russia’s parliament voted overwhelming to ask Putin to recognise the breakaway republics.
The US and Russian leaders are open to the idea of face-to-face talks over Ukraine tension, the White House says
Putin had long rejected such calls, which would nullify the 2014-2015 Minsk peace accords and with them the potential for reintegrated but newly autonomous pro-Russia regions to influence policymaking in Kyiv. It would also transfer the burden of pension payments and reconstruction costs from Kyiv to Moscow.
Russia has granted passports to more than 800,000 residents of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR), which it has supported financially and militarily since their formation in 2014.
In recent days the separatist leaders have said they are under assault by Ukrainian forces in what officials in Kyiv and the West have described as a fabricated narrative, begun after Russia put a massive force in place for a potential attack.
On Monday, Russia said it had killed five Ukrainian saboteurs and destroyed two Ukrainian armoured personnel carriers that had entered Russian territory. Ukraine dismissed that claim as fake.
The government in Kyiv has said recognition of the separatist territories should be a trip wire that initiates Western sanctions against Russia. “We will be watching this,” defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Sunday. “Recognising pseudo-republics is a reason to introduce sanctions.”
US secretary of state Antony Blinken said after Russia’s parliament voted to recommend recognition of the territories as “sovereign and independent states” that such a move would meet with a “swift and firm response”. Lithuania’s foreign minister has said the same. Yet it could expose differences among EU and Nato states.
The EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, speaking shortly before Putin’s announcement, said the bloc would weigh sanctions against Russia if it recognised the separatist territories.
“If there is an annexation, there will be sanctions,” he told reporters after a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels. “And if there is a recognition, I will put the sanctions on the table and the ministers will decide. I will certainly put on the table the sanctions package that has been prepared if such a thing happens.”
According to another European diplomat, the only trigger on which the allies have agreed to date is a Russian military offensive. Any sanctions imposed over the recognition of the self-proclaimed republics would not be automatic, the person said.
Recognition would at this point be just the first step in a longer chain of events, according to Pavel Danilin, a political analyst close to the Kremlin. “The DPR will be able to defend itself for several days. This will be enough to recognise their independence and send troops there,” he said. After that, he added, the two newly minted states would be able to demand that Ukraine withdraw its forces from the rest of Donetsk and Luhansk.
“And if there are attempts to deploy American offensive weapons, then other regions will follow,” Danilin said, with the “dismemberment” of Ukraine on the table.
The threat of a wider, open invasion could remain parked on Ukraine’s borders throughout. That’s something Putin can sustain almost indefinitely, if he is willing to pay the cost of keeping a large number of troops and their equipment in the field, according to two retired US military commanders — former CIA director David Petraeus, and former defence secretary James Mattis — who spoke on the margins of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.
