Putin recognises breakaway regions, intensifying standoff with the West

Putin had long rejected such calls, which would nullify the 2014-2015 Minsk peace accords and with them the potential for reintegrated but newly autonomous pro-Russia regions to influence policymaking in Kyiv. It would also transfer the burden of pension payments and reconstruction costs from Kyiv to Moscow.

Russia has granted passports to more than 800,000 residents of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR), which it has supported financially and militarily since their formation in 2014.

In recent days the separatist leaders have said they are under assault by Ukrainian forces in what officials in Kyiv and the West have described as a fabricated narrative, begun after Russia put a massive force in place for a potential attack.

On Monday, Russia said it had killed five Ukrainian saboteurs and destroyed two Ukrainian armoured personnel carriers that had entered Russian territory. Ukraine dismissed that claim as fake.

The government in Kyiv has said recognition of the separatist territories should be a trip wire that initiates Western sanctions against Russia. “We will be watching this,” defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Sunday. “Recognising pseudo-republics is a reason to introduce sanctions.”

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said after Russia’s parliament voted to recommend recognition of the territories as “sovereign and independent states” that such a move would meet with a “swift and firm response”. Lithuania’s foreign minister has said the same. Yet it could expose differences among EU and Nato states.

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, speaking shortly before Putin’s announcement, said the bloc would weigh sanctions against Russia if it recognised the separatist territories.

“If there is an annexation, there will be sanctions,” he told reporters after a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels. “And if there is a recognition, I will put the sanctions on the table and the ministers will decide. I will certainly put on the table the sanctions package that has been prepared if such a thing happens.”

According to another European diplomat, the only trigger on which the allies have agreed to date is a Russian military offensive. Any sanctions imposed over the recognition of the self-proclaimed republics would not be automatic, the person said.

Recognition would at this point be just the first step in a longer chain of events, according to Pavel Danilin, a political analyst close to the Kremlin. “The DPR will be able to defend itself for several days. This will be enough to recognise their independence and send troops there,” he said. After that, he added, the two newly minted states would be able to demand that Ukraine withdraw its forces from the rest of Donetsk and Luhansk.

“And if there are attempts to deploy American offensive weapons, then other regions will follow,” Danilin said, with the “dismemberment” of Ukraine on the table.

The threat of a wider, open invasion could remain parked on Ukraine’s borders throughout. That’s something Putin can sustain almost indefinitely, if he is willing to pay the cost of keeping a large number of troops and their equipment in the field, according to two retired US military commanders — former CIA director David Petraeus, and former defence secretary James Mattis — who spoke on the margins of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

Update: February 21 2022

