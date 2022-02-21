News

It’s bull, JPMorgan says about bearish sentiment on equities

Strategists cite favourable financing, strong labour markets and low-debt consumers

21 February 2022 - 17:44 Nikos Chrysoloras
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Doomsday predictions for an economic slowdown that will drag down equity markets are fashionable, but wrong, according to JPMorgan Chase strategist Mislav Matejka.

“We believe one should look through the widespread ‘slowdown’ calls that are currently in vogue, and stay bullish on banks, mining, energy, insurance, autos, travel and telecoms,” Matejka and his team wrote in a note on Monday. Over the past six months, and in direct contrast to bearish predictions, “the internals became more bullish again”, they said. 

Matejka’s optimistic view was published on a volatile day for European stocks as investors weighed geopolitical developments in Ukraine, and comes after a bad start to the year for global equity markets amid rising inflation and signals of hawkish pivots by central banks. Europe’s benchmark Stoxx 600 index is down about 5.8% this year, while the S&P 500 has fallen about 8.8%.

The drawdown seen so far in 2022 appears to vindicate bears, such as Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson, who has been arguing for months that rising rates and a less forgiving macroeconomic backdrop will mark the end of equities’ ferocious rally. At the same time, Bank of America strategists led by Michael Hartnett reiterated on Friday that the rising “rates shock” will morph into “recession shock”, and advised a short position in equities.

But Matejka disagrees. “We think it is wrong to position for a recession given still extremely favourable financing conditions, very strong labour markets, underleveraged consumer, strong corporate cash flows and banks’ strong balance sheets,” he wrote.

Data released on Monday showed that both manufacturers and service providers in the eurozone saw output improve in February. Rising demand and a gradual easing of supply bottlenecks underpinned stronger orders and job growth, according to purchasing managers indices compiled by IHS Markit. 

“Better relative growth expectations in turn support our view that eurozone earnings growth will be higher” than US growth this year, JPMorgan’s strategists said ahead of the data releases, reiterating their overweight position on Europe versus the US, and their preference for cheaper, so-called value shares, versus more expensive sectors.

Bloomberg News

For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com

Goldman Sachs backs Saudi Arabian bourse to stay tops in Middle East

Country remains the biggest driver for equity capital markets in region, analyst says
News
4 weeks ago

The IPO party fizzles out for tech start-ups

Software start-ups and bitcoin miner among six companies that cancelled their listings in January
Companies
2 weeks ago

Private equity firm TPG soars to $10bn valuation in strong market debut

Buyout giant’s stock market debut comes a decade after most of its major peers went public
Companies
1 month ago

Investment banking revenue soars, pushing JPMorgan past estimates

Big US banks have benefited from more consumer spending and a surge in deal-making driven by loose monetary policy
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Putin recognises breakaway regions, intensifying ...
News
2.
Sports car maker Lotus revs up EVs on road to ...
News
3.
It’s bull, JPMorgan says about bearish sentiment ...
News
4.
Credit Suisse data leak claims Swiss bank handled ...
News
5.
Condom maker expects demand to rise as ...
News

Related Articles

Credit Suisse data leak claims Swiss bank handled tainted money

News

Deutsche Bank warns staff against deleting WhatsApp messages

News

AstraZeneca’s oncology credentials boost its big pharma status

Companies

J&J accuses law firms of money-grabbing over bankruptcy plan

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.