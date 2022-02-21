Condom maker expects demand to rise as social-distance rules ease

The world’s largest producer of condoms expects demand for its products to increase as the widening vaccine coverage prompts governments to ease social-distancing rules.

As vaccination rates ramp up around the world, more economies continue to relax restrictions and societies begin to adapt to post-pandemic life, Malaysia’s Karex said in a note accompanying its earnings on Monday.

Karex, which makes one out of every five condoms worldwide, reported a loss of 2.8-million ringgit ($670,000) in the December quarter, versus 2.8-million ringgit profit a year earlier, because of higher costs of raw materials and Covid-induced disruptions in supply chains. Revenue declined about 11%, the maker of Durex condoms said.

“The exceptional measures that governments and health authorities around the world implemented during the pandemic drastically impacted the sexual health and medical devices industries,” the company said.

The use of the company’s products slumped as much as 40% in the last two years, Nikkei Asia reported in January, citing CEO Goh Miah Kiat.

The closure of hotels and non-essential clinics such as sexual wellness centres during the pandemic, along with various governments suspending condom handout programmes, contributed to the drop in Karex’s condoms sales, according to the report.

