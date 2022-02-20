Will queen help Prince Andrew cover £12m Virginia Giuffre settlement?

When financiers from the Duke of York’s private bank lent him £1.5m in 2017, they were sceptical about the scandal-hit British prince’s ability to repay the money.

Fortunately for Prince Andrew, the bankers were able to look past his shaky finances and find someone who might be good for the money: his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

As questions mount about how he could afford a reported multimillion-dollar settlement with Virginia Giuffre, attention is again turning to the queen, who in 2022 marks 70 years on the throne, and her support for her wayward second son.

British media last week reported Andrew had been forced to pay about £12m to Giuffre to get her to drop a lawsuit accusing him of raping her when she was 17. It also reported that the queen helped her son fund the deal. While the terms of the settlement were confidential, Andrew said in a statement he commended Giuffre’s bravery and pledged to make a “substantial donation” to her charity in support of victims’ rights.

From what is known about his personal wealth, it would not be enough to cover a settlement of this size. In 2017, staff at his private bank, Luxembourg’s Banque Havilland, put his wealth at about £5m.

“It seems highly likely that his mother will have to bail him out again to pay this enormous settlement,” said Norman Baker, a former UK government minister and author of a book about the British royal family’s finances. “We should have transparency on where the money is coming from.”