Storm Eunice cuts power, disrupts travel across Europe

The storm ripped off part of the dome of London’s O2 Arena and thousands watched a live stream on Friday of planes struggling to land in high winds at the city’s Heathrow airport.

Insurance costs from the storm could reach £200m to £350m, Mohammad Khan, general insurance leader at PwC UK, told the BBC.

In Germany, where the storm is named Zeynep, the nation’s shipping agency issued a warning for the nation’s North Sea coast, predicting waves as high as 2m. A 270-year-old windmill in eastern Germany collapsed, according to a local media report.

Rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday afternoon that “massive” disruption is ongoing in northern parts of the country. The state-owned firm said that more than 1,000km of the country’s rail network has been damaged and 2,000 people are working to help resume services. Still, disruptions will continue until Monday afternoon.

Train traffic was progressively getting back to normal in the north of France, after several train lines were damaged, according to SNCF. Meteo France is warning of strong coastal winds from the tip of Brittany to the north of France.

At least 12 people across the continent have been killed, AP reported, many due to falling trees. Three people died in the UK, all in vehicles that were hit by toppled trees or debris, while in Belgium a 79-year-old man drowned after falling from his pleasure boat in the port of Ypres, Le Soir reported.

In Germany three people died, according to news agency DPA, including a 17-year-old who was in a storm-related car accident. A man on the North Sea coast fell through a damaged roof he was trying to repair, and a man drove into a fallen tree near the Dutch border. Winds in the country on Friday evening were measured at as high as 143km/h.

