News

Australia accuses China of intimidation after naval laser incident

A Chinese navy vessel pointed a laser at a maritime patrol aircraft that was flying over the Arafura Sea north of Australia

20 February 2022 - 19:37 Michael Heath
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison branded a Chinese navy vessel pointing a laser at one of his nation’s surveillance aircraft off the northern coast an “act of intimidation.

The incident occurred three days ago when a P-8A Poseidon patrol aeroplane detected a laser from a Chinese naval ship sailing east through the Arafura Sea, Australia’s department of defence said in a statement late on Saturday. Morrison responded early Sunday in televised comments in Melbourne.

“I’m very concerned about the actions of using the lasers,” he said. “That is, I can see it no other way than an act of intimidation, one that was unprovoked, unwarranted and Australia will never accept such acts of intimidation.” 

China is Australia’s biggest trading partner but ties between them have deteriorated in recent years over issues ranging from investment to alleged foreign interference in domestic politics. They plunged in 2020 when Morrison called for an investigation into the origins of Covid-19, infuriating Beijing. It responded with punitive trade actions targeting Australian commodities from coal to barley, lobsters and wine.

Morrison said Australia is raising the laser issue directly with China through diplomatic and defence channels. “It was a reckless and irresponsible act and it should not occur,” he said.

Defence minister Peter Dutton said the incident was an example of “aggressive bullying” by China’s military.

Australia’s opposition leader Anthony Albanese echoed those sentiments, saying the government should be “making the strongest possible statement” about the incident. “It’s an outrageous act of aggression that should be condemned and I condemn it,” he said.

The government in Beijing has increased its control over the South China Sea in the past decade, building artificial structures on disputed territory and sending large ships to prevent neighbouring countries from extracting fish and energy from the seas. Australia has responded to the build-up by forging closer ties with India and Japan and boosting its own military capabilities. 

Australia’s defence department said the People’s Liberation Army Navy vessel involved in the laser incident was accompanying another Chinese ship and has since transited through the Torres Strait. Both are now in the Coral Sea, east of Australia, the department said.

Pointing lasers at aircraft can pose a serious risk as they can temporarily blind pilots. The Australian defence department said such actions aren’t in keeping with the standards expected of professional militaries.

“Acts like this have the potential to endanger lives,” it said. “We strongly condemn unprofessional and unsafe military conduct. These actions could have endangered the safety and lives of the Australian Defence Force personnel.”

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

CLYDE RUSSELL: China turns up the heat on BHP over iron ore profits

Every $1 change in the price leads to a change of about $119m in the underlying earnings, report reads
Opinion
3 days ago

STEVEN KUO: Africa could benefit from the new global balance of power

The emerging line between the West and China-Russia must be exploited for the continent's people
Opinion
1 week ago

JOHN DLUDLU: The West’s clumsy strategy to deal with China’s rise

Diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics stands on propaganda, accusations of plagiarism and passive-aggressive conduct
Opinion
1 week ago

Heads of state line up to meet Xi in Beijing

More than 30 foreign leaders attend opening ceremony of Winter Olympics
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Australia accuses China of intimidation after ...
News
2.
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth tests positive for ...
News
3.
Storm Eunice cuts power, disrupts travel across ...
News
4.
Will queen help Prince Andrew cover £12m Virginia ...
News
5.
Expedia CEO forecasts bumper travel season
News

Related Articles

Russia makes breakthrough on wheat exports to China

News

Australia enters the fray in China-EU trade dispute

World / Asia

CLYDE RUSSELL: Iron ore rallies on Chinese demand and disruptions in Australia

Opinion

Australia’s Morrison denied access to WeChat Chinese account

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.